Mayor: Council will be called to work
on land use, future growth issues
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire will seek his fourth term and is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
First elected to city council in 2002, he has been serving as Eagan mayor since 2006.
Since he is running unopposed, Maguire said “I suppose in some ways it frees me up to be more honest, and I am quite frankly not campaigning.”
Maguire serves on the Executive Council of Mayors and served as co-chair of the Regional Council of Mayors a few years ago.
The past few years have offered many challenges for cities and residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic and historic inflation.
“Our primary focus with the local economy is to make sure that we provide the services that encourage growth and development in a way that serves both residents and businesses, and the hope is that at the end of the day we are providing the services for residents that provide an attractive place to live, work and play so employers and businesses have workforce and markets as consumers of goods and products,” Maguire said.
He said Eagan’s economy is thriving, but there are and will be challenges ahead.
“We continue to see investments in Eagan in businesses and growth in Eagan businesses,” Maguire said.
He said the city is concerned that some larger employers are looking at reducing their office footprint because more employees are choosing to work at home.
“At the end of the day, these impacts are 10 to 20 years down the road, they are not as immediate as people working at home, and that has an impact on things at city hall,” Maguire said.
The council makeup and the ability of the governmental body to work together has evolved during his tenure, he said.
“I think when I first decided to run, I was interested in seeing a more professional city council than I perceived at the time and there was more of a political bent to the council back then, and it was dicey enough to impact the city staff doing their jobs,” Maguire said.
“My goal has always been that the City Council be a nonpolitical, deliberative policy making body, and I have prided myself on that, and in a lot of regards, it is a lot more boring than people might think, there is nothing particularly exciting about talking about easements or variances, but it is necessary and you have to do it and it is what the job is,” Maguire said.
He said Eagan is a strong community and a successful city, and his job is to make sure that both continue to be true and improve in those respects.
“If there are challenges to doing that it is around sustainability, and we are responding to that and we are undertaking an equity initiative,” Maguire said.
Thirty percent of Eagan’s residents are people of color, he said. Eagan hired a consultant from the Center for Economic Inclusion this past summer to address equity internally and toward all residents.
“My question always is that reflected in who we are as city? In how we deliver our services? And if it is not, then what we can do to make sure that who we are as a community will be reflected to who is doing that work with council members, advisory members and city staff and how we deliver our services,” Maguire said.
He said the city will work to identify barriers, if any, exist in the workplace for city staff.
“If you are a person of color and you are one among the 30% people of color in the city of Eagan that counts Eagan home, then if you don’t see yourself in the police force or in city staff when you walk in the door, then why is that?” Maguire said.
In June 2020, Maguire ran for a Minnesota House seat, and he said: “I couldn’t be happier that I didn’t get elected to the House of Representatives.
“This is what I do and I like to think I am pretty good at it, and it is humbling and I would be fine with having an opponent, but the fact is that I don’t and it is humbling.”
Looking toward the next few years, the mayor said the council will need to work together to decide how to handle future growth and land use.
“My hope is that moving forward, we have the ability and the courage to account for and create opportunities for the community to grow, to grow in numbers and economic strength and a vibrancy in the community, and the flipside of that is in order to do that, the city has to be able to continue to provide services to a growing population, and I would argue we (the council) come in after the vibrancy and after the thriving."
