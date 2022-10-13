Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire seeks fourth term

Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire will seek his fourth term on Eagan City Council, as he is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election. He delivered the Eagan State of the City address March 17, at the Omni Vikings Lake Hotel in Eagan.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Mayor: Council will be called to work

on land use, future growth issues

