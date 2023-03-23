City staff deploys initiatives on race equity, sustainability
Mayor Mike Maguire said Eagan is ready to deploy hard work to discover pathways to progress with the intention of improving Eagan residents’ lives and the community.
Maguire delivered the State of the City 2023 address March 16 at the Eagan Community Center in front of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce members, local elected officials, business owners and city staff.
Jon Althoff, interim chamber president, served as moderator of the annual event along with hosting sponsors Enjoy Eagan and Think Bank.
The mayor touted the city’s AAA credit rating, its low debt and strong management and policies that support the city’s local economy. “It’s important that we see the connection between our economic strength, long-term investments in our community and our ability to provide top-notch services,” Maguire said.
In Eagan, private businesses invested more than $166 million in the community in 2022, according to the city.
“But still, we aren’t immune to the economic factors happening in the world. Inflation and interest rates are slowing down the development pipeline which impacts growth in Eagan, just as they are in our region, state, nation and the world,” Maguire said.
“The world is also watching to find out how companies will respond to shifts in how people work and its impact on office space,” he added. Companies will still need office space and will seek spaces near restaurants, shops and trails, he said.
“Businesses want to incent workers to come into the office, so the work Eagan has put into providing great locations like at Vikings Lakes and Central Commons will pay off as we continue to attract businesses and office users,” Maguire said.
Office space adjustments
In coming months and years, the city will prepare for needed adjustments in office space, he said.
“Like we are beginning a small area plan for Central Commons and preparing for Thomson Reuters’ move to ensure that the properties maintain a positive impact on the community,” he said.
“If we include Blue Cross Blue Shield and Prime Therapeutics in this conversation of businesses that are or may be evaluating the future of their office space needs, these combined properties comprise 4% of our property tax capacity,” he said.
“We are mindful of our economic climate and weathering storms, we will position ourselves to turn the corner and we’ve turned our biggest losses in that moment into our greatest assets,” Maguire added.
Eagan will continue to work to balance the local economy, make investments in infrastructure and take advantage of its proximity to MSP Airport, Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“We’ve been intentional about the diversity of development and employment sectors including industrial, retail, office, services and medical that protects the city during times of economic fluctuation and change,” Maguire said. The city will continue to build on the trust it has fostered in the community.
“You get the successful city and strong community that Eagan has been for so long and with all of these factors aligned or connected, we can and will continue to build and fund our community’s future,” he said.
“As you’ve heard me share each year, we are a more diverse community than ever before and stats back that up, and last year I said we need to focus on the community we will become,” Maguire said. “I hope you have all learned about our race and equity and inclusion initiative, which we believe will help us as an organization grow,” he added.
The city sought guidance from the Center for Economic Inclusion and city staff have embarked on work to identify where the city is and where it wants to go in terms of race equity and inclusion.
In 2021, the city staff was 6% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) compared with 30% of Eagan residents.
“In a single year of focused effort, we’ve increased our BIPOC representation of our staff by 4%. We are a step closer to reflecting who we serve,” Maguire said.
“We know our efforts have and undoubtedly will bear fruit for years to come, and thank you to our community members who will join us in this journey, so our impacts are felt and seen both inside and outside the walls of City Hall,” he added.
Public safety adapts
The police and fire departments work tirelessly to keep residents safe and to connect with the community, Maguire said.
“It’s never been more important to build links between public safety and community and they continue to invest in these relationships,” Maguire said.
“While Eagan Police Department engagement is top notch, I don’t want to gloss over the serious nature of what they do, and how hard they work to serve our community — Eagan police are always adapting and using new technology to help them find the best way to do their job and help us when we need it most,” Maguire said.
The city invests in training practices and equipment to allow police and fire to be able to respond quickly and act safely while ensuring the long-term health and safety of the community, officers and residents, he said.
The Police Department has evolved its public safety by using the technology served by drones.
Maguire reported the city has seen a two-year decline in crime.
Eagan firefighters have responded to nearly 33% more calls than in 2020. Eagan’s full-time career firefighter model has led to firefighters being able to respond to more medical calls, allowing the city to create balance in its public safety operations, Maguire said.
The Fire Department continues to pursue best practices to allow firefighters to be able to respond more efficiently to that increased call volume, he said.
“No one says it better than Fire Chief Hugo Searle, who has shared: ‘When you need help, you don’t care about the name on the fire truck, ambulance, squad — you care about receiving the help you need quickly,” Maguire said.
Responding to an emergency call, Eagan police officer Kade Eggum was injured in a serious accident March 14 with a semitrailer and another vehicle on Interstate 35-E. Eggum was transported to Regions Hospital by ambulance and was in critical and stable condition. “Officer Eggum, please know that the city and community is thinking of you and praying for you to have a speedy and full recovery,” Maguire said.
The mayor asked the audience to give a standing ovation to all the public safety personnel.
Housing, community development
Eagan’s housing stock is mature and in need of big-ticket maintenance, Maguire said. The city is continuing its work to keep neighborhoods healthy and create diverse housing options to ensure safety in living spaces.
“More than ever, the use of housing is shifting,” Maguire said. This includes single-family and multifamily units that make up more than 25% of Eagan homes that are now rented.
Today there are more than 8,000 registered rental homes in Eagan, and more than 1,400 of those typically would be owner-occupied, including single-family homes.
“What that tells us is that rentals are present throughout the community, including in your neighborhood,” Maguire said.
As housing ages, the community sees unintended consequences like deferred maintenance and less attention to safety features like smoke detectors.
This week the City Council will consider adopting a new rental licensing ordinance designed to create accountability and improve housing safety.
“Throughout our engagement efforts to inform this policy, we heard from nearly 500 Eagan residents including renters, landlords and homeowners that safety in housing is a top priority and our policy will align with that value,” Maguire said.
Bold initiatives
The city has taken on two bold initiatives, Maguire said — the race equity and inclusion initiative and a sustainability initiative to help future generations have the ability to live and enjoy the same high-quality natural environment that Eagan enjoys today.
“There is nothing more essential to our collective health than the air and water around us,” he said.
Minnesota state climatologists warn of changes in temperature and precipitation. By 2050, Eagan is forecasted to see an average temperature shift of about 7 degrees.
“Heat waves are the deadliest severe weather event in the U.S. each year, summers in Minnesota are getting hotter with more extreme swings from drought to large rain events and winters are getting warmer and icier,” he said.
“The time to act is now; while I’m proud of the work we have done, there is still so much more to do,” Maguire said.
Speaking to how the race equity and sustainability initiatives are related, Maguire said, “I suspect we will find that instead of being two isolated initiatives, race equity and sustainability are inextricably connected and we must explore that connection for either effort to be successful.”
“What we want to learn is if these impacts are more severe for our vulnerable community members who may be hit harder by the economic and health consequences of environmental instability,” Maguire said.
After hiring a sustainability coordinator this year, city staff will work to answer three questions:
Do lower income and BIPOC community members have less of an ability to recover from the impacts of damaging storms or inhospitable temperatures?
How does an increase in utility bills impact those who may not have the economic security of others in the community?
And what can the city, community and individuals do to stymie these effects and make a difference?
“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by initiatives and issues this big and nuanced; however, as daunting as they are sustainability and race equity are key issues that impact our community every day, and they may be two of the most important public policy issues we and the next generation face,” Maguire said.
“I look forward to connecting with you this year,” he said, “whether it’s on engagement efforts around racial equity or sustainability, or around creating additional safety policies and practices in our community’s housing, or at Eagan Market Fest, Food Truck Festival, SKOLstice, Vikings training camp, Caponi Art Park or an Aurora game.”
“I hope you leave knowing Eagan is committed to connecting the dots of our mission, vision, and values to the services we provide our community,” he said. “We will do this through tried-and-true ways and in new ways that will bridge us to our future, and I hope you are invigorated to make your own connections.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
