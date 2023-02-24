Eagan has seen how neighboring communities saw an increase in smoke detectors installed after adopting rental licensing programs.
This spring the city may adopt a rental licensing ordinance to improve housing safety. There are similar ordinances in more than a dozen Twin Cities communities, including Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
Most Dakota County cities have rental licensing programs.
Eagan is considering an ordinance that requires installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Many communities see fire-safety improvements with the implementation of rental licensing programs,” said Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle, who noted Burnsville Fire Department experienced a decrease in fires and fire deaths after that city’s program went into effect.
“This program will help the city verify that rental units have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, which are such important tools for protecting both lives and property,” said Searle.
Other cities have seen a large number of new smoke detectors installed after rental licensing programs began. For example, Roseville landlords installed nearly 4,000 smoke detectors since the beginning of that city’s rental licensing program.
Rental licensing also helps tenants advocate for repairs to ensure safe housing without needing to access the court system.
“A tenant may contact the city with concerns about unsafe conditions,” said Jill Hutmacher, Eagan’s community development director. “The city will inspect the property and, if it finds a maintenance violation, work with the property owner to ensure that repairs are completed. A licensing program makes these issues easier to address by allowing the city to enforce a code to keep buildings in good condition.”
The City Council discussed the rental licensing ordinance during a January workshop and may approve it during a regular council meeting in the spring. If approved, the ordinance will likely take effect in July.
Landlords will be able to license rental units through a phased-in process based on type and location of rental units.
