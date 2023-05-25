Eagan Market Fest opens for the season

The Eagan Market Fest’s 17th season will open its weekly outdoor market 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays on the Festival Grounds at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy.

 Submitted image

The Eagan Market Fest’s 17th season will open its weekly outdoor market 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays on the Festival Grounds at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy.

The weekly market will be open through Aug. 30. There will be no market on July 5.

Tags

Load comments