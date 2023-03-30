Participants can sign up for
Live to Give Walk 2023
Rotary of Eagan is designing this year’s Live to Give Walk on May 6 in Central Park to fund programs that guide and inspire Eagan youths.
Eagan Rotary is raising funds for partners PeaceMaker Minnesota, Treehouse, and the Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program.
“Youth and teens in Eagan are benefiting from these programs that give extra support, training and guidance to build resilient citizens,” said Andy Schmitz, the walk organizer, an insurance agent and an Eagan Rotarian.
Live to Give Walk has already raised $30,000, halfway to its goal of $60,000.
PeaceMaker Minnesota provides Ambassadors for Respect training to fourth-grade classes with curriculum that aims to prevent bullying. Adults with disabilities teach the class, introduce person-first language and share strategies on how to stop bullying. Peace guides are trained to teach conflict resolution to prevent violence. Director Dan McNeil notes the 25-year-old program has reached 64 schools in 34 communities and has trained more than 5,000 students.
Since it began in 1979 in Minnesota, Treehouse has addressed teen hopelessness by providing safe spaces for teens to gather for group and one-to-one affirming activities that emphasize how each person is loveable, capable and worthwhile.
Close to 50 teens in Treehouse meet at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan where the setting helps youth gain self-confidence through a spiritual awareness. The youth are often from homes where there is abuse and neglect, and the program values positive relationships and goal setting. The program offers activities and trips for seventh-graders through high school that allows for new experiences and mentors to offer tips for college readiness.
The July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship program began in 2005. It has trained and given out scholarships for 95 youths in ambassador roles. Each year judges select ambassadors and junior ambassadors who receive educational scholarships of $2,000 and $500, respectively. Students gain skills in leadership, communication, mentoring and public speaking and they represent the city of Eagan at 50 volunteer and coronation events.
The public can register teams for the walk.
The 1.1 mile easy-walk path in Central Park is suitable for strollers, wagons, pets and wheelchairs.
The event will be held rain or shine. The start time is 9 a.m. with check-in from 8 to 9 a.m. Activities on site will be face painting and food from California Dip & Eat and Wildcats Bar and Grill food trucks.
The music group Gus Sent Me will give a live performance.
Costume judging will be led by Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle and prizes will be awarded.
Sponsorship packages ranging from $5,000 to $500 and can be found at eaganrotary.org. Contact Jodi Hassing at jodi.hassing@edwardjones.com or 651-402-7597.
The first presenting sponsor with a donation of $5,000 is SPACES.
A growing list of sponsors can be found at facebook.com/eaganrotaryclub.
Register team name for free at 4giving.com/donation/1FA3 or visit facebook.com/eaganrotaryclub. The group encourages peer-to-peer fundraising with the creation of a team theme and costumes that add to the fun factor.
