High-density housing could fill need
for workforce housing
Eagan Planning Commission unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal to turn Sonesta Suites Extended Stay Hotel into affordable, high density rental apartments during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.
The proposal passed with seven votes needed for a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for Churchwick Partners/CWP Eagan I LLC. The company plans to turn 120-short-term hotel units into long-term rental apartments at 3040 Eagandale Place.
No one from the public spoke or shared feedback during the project’s public hearing.
The City Council will review the plan at its Tuesday, March 21, meeting. The council reviewed the plan during its Jan. 10 work session.
Asaf Fligelman, a developer with Churchwick, said the high-density apartments would fulfill Eagan and Dakota County’s growing need for housing, along with providing affordable, workforce housing units.
The project would covert the property’s 16 buildings into 90 studio and 30 two-bedroom apartments. Located next door to the modern Lemay Lake Apartments, this property is near public transportation and Lone Oak Bar & Grill.
Before it was an extended stay hotel, the property was development more than 30 years ago, served as rental apartments and was zoned for high-density residential.
The buildings are less functional as a hotel, he said.
The current proposal would not require a financial investment from the city or Dakota County.
Fligelman spoke with Dakota County that communicated the county prefers he turn the property into multi-family housing before entering into talks about qualifying for affordable housing funding, which is a competitive process.
Dakota County is supportive of this project since there is a 60-week waiting list for individuals seeking workforce or affordable rental housing in Dakota County, he said.
The units will be designed with an open concept interior and second story loft spaces, 20-foot ceilings and galley kitchens. The apartment units would be leased and fully furnished to offer residents a luxurious feel within a compact space, he said.
Fligelman said Churchwick manages 1,500 units in the New York City area that offer large workforce housing stock. The company does not operate any such units in Minnesota, he said.
Rental housing prices are up 30% in Dakota County since 2019, Fligelman said.
At the council work session, council members were generally interested in the concept of turning the hotel into apartments stating how Eagan’s land is built out for the most part. Many members were in agreement that the city needs to think outside the box to be able to meet affordable housing goals.
If the Comprehensive Plan amendment is approved by the City Council, it will forwarded to the Metropolitan Council for consideration of approval.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.