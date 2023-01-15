featured Eagan hosts new ice rink grand opening at Goat Hill Park Jan 15, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The public is welcome to attend the grand opening of Goat Hill Park ice rink at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the city park at 4391 Lexington Ave., S., Eagan. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is welcome to attend the grand opening a new ice rink at Goat Hill Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the city park at 4391 Lexington Ave., S., Eagan.A ribbon cutting will be held with Eagan City Council and Eagan Hockey Association.Youth, skaters, elected officials and hockey association members will lace up to celebrate the grand opening of the new rink, according to the city. Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire and Eagan Hockey Association leaders will be taking shots on the ice and youth hockey players and community members can ice skate on the new city ice rink.Each year the refrigerated ice rink will provide access to outdoor skating as early as November and into March. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Ice Rink In Eagan Eagan Hockey Association Ice Hockey Goat Hill Park Grand Opening Of New Eagan Ice Rink Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Rosemount marching band shines at Rose parade Update: Lakeville woman missing since Dec. 24 located Henderson supporters oppose Lakeville council’s appointment process Apple Valley and Lakeville police searching for robbery suspect Minneapolis woman identified as victim of fatal shooting in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 13, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 13, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 13, 2023 0
