New ice rink at Eagan Goat Hill Park

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening a new ice rink at Goat Hill Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the city park at 4391 Lexington Ave., S., Eagan.

A ribbon cutting will be held with Eagan City Council and Eagan Hockey Association.

