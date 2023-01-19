Eagan High youth served as model legislators

Eagan High School students served as model legislators at the YMCA Youth in Government conference Jan. 5-8 in Minneapolis and the Capitol. Youths were elected to leadership roles and served as statewide organizers.

 Submitted photograph

Student leader elected governor for next year

Eagan High youths learned about representative democracy and government as model legislators during the YMCA Youth in Government conference Jan. 5-8 in Minneapolis and the Capitol in St. Paul.

Tags

Load comments