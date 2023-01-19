Student leader elected governor for next year
Eagan High youths learned about representative democracy and government as model legislators during the YMCA Youth in Government conference Jan. 5-8 in Minneapolis and the Capitol in St. Paul.
More than 35 youths learned about all aspects of state government as model legislators and took part in a four-day conference that covered a broad array of discussions on current issues, engaging evening activities, a time for small-group reflection, and hands-on leadership development, according to Brady Sternberg, a student leader.
“The Eagan Kickstart Rotary Club generously provided $1,000 in scholarship and funding aid which was used to bring kids to the conference, busing and paid for meals,” Sternberg said.
This year’s conference hosted 1,300 delegates from throughout the state and local area.
“We were also fortunate to be able to use the Minnesota Capitol and Senate building and its various chambers and rooms, an honor bestowed to no other group besides Girls State,” Sternberg said.
Sternberg, 17, is a junior who worked to revive the Eagan program in late fall when he recruited students in grades 8-12 to join the delegation.
Tyler Huusko and Olivia Lock, both history teachers, were brought on to facilitate the conference and keep it moving forward at Eagan High after the current student leaders graduate, Sternberg said.
“High school students chose to serve as legislators, judges, attorneys, lobbyists, media representatives or cabinet members,” Sternberg said. Some eighth-grade students began participating in the Leadership Corps to gain experience in all areas that will allow to continue their YIG journey in high school, Sternberg said.
At the conference, three Eagan students were elected to leadership roles and served as statewide organizers, Sternberg said, and some assumed presiding officer roles for the next conference.
“Every delegation has a steering committee that make changes and decisions and help plan for next conference,” he said. Sternberg, who plans to study political science in college, said he was honored to be elected as the steering committee president for the Senate.
He said he was happy to revive the student group in Eagan.
“It was about to fade away a number of years ago, and in the last couple of years the YMCA branch model was switched to a school branch-based model,” Sternberg said. “I like to tell people it is my baby and pride and joy, and I was really motivated to get it to stick around at Eagan High School.”
The group is grateful for parent advisor, Chris Rasinen, a conference veteran, who served as a trainer, and for the financial support from the Eagan Kickstart Rotary.
It also had administration support and is more integrated within the school system, Sternberg said.
“Youth in Government is now near dear to my heart. I credit it with giving me skills to publicly speak and reach out to people, and to speak to people without fear and to be able to network,” Sternberg said. “I have been able to meet friends and make connections and it has helped me grow and do more in my local community.”
Most of the student members said they want to return to the group next year, but the group welcomes new membership at Eagan High.
“We are looking for youth who are excited about the future, and who are doing with whining and complaining but want to look toward hope and optimism and who are passionate, intelligent and caring,” said Sternberg.
The group worked to embody the five core values of the YMCA that are respect, responsibility, caring, honesty and equity.
“We brought together students from diverse backgrounds, different social standings and walks of life and political leanings,” he said.
Students do not have to declare an allegiance to any political party, Sternberg said, saying this is good news in light of how polarizing today’s political parties have become.
“We are a model government and not a mock government, and we like to model what the real government should be doing instead of mocking what they do,” he said.
Sternberg was elected governor and will be speaking on Feb. 27 for Youth Day at the Capitol.
“It’s been really great for me and is a reflection of my commitment and passion to the program and it feels good to give back to the program,” he said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
