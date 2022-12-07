Co-Director Jim Cox said all the Encore productions are about teaching students how to take leadership and learn all facets of the musical show. “We create this and teach the students they can be successful doing what they love – we hand it all over to them, and it is their show.”
Eagan High School Performing Arts presents the “Playlist Live! Encore! 2022” with a large cast of talented singers, dancers, and jazz band musicians in the student-led production.
Submitted photo
Co-Director Jim Cox said all the Encore productions are about teaching students how to take leadership and learn all facets of the musical show. “We create this and teach the students they can be successful doing what they love – we hand it all over to them, and it is their show.”
Submitted photo
The playlist of songs in the show offers popular music from different decades along with a few holiday tunes.
Eagan High School Performing Arts presents the “Playlist LIVE! Encore! 2022” musical and dance production that they believe will bring audiences to their feet in applause wanting more.
Cast members are working to give audiences a fun way to rev up for the holidays and enjoy songs from past decades mixed in with a few popular Christmas tunes.
Even though each show will be student-led, Encore is co-directed by Jim Cox, who teaches choir, and John Ratzlaff, who teaches theater.
“ ‘Playlist Live’ is really like a playlist you have on your iTunes or Spotify that are random songs that you like,” Cox said. “The songs are really from a wide range of genres and time periods, some that are older songs we have given a modern twist, there is a variety and a lot for everyone, and we have geared it up so there is something for everyone.
“We are so proud of the students. They are working their tails off,” Cox said. “We create this and teach the students they can be successful doing what they love – we hand it all over to them, and it is their show.”
Two songs have even been arranged by seniors Pierce Brown and Elle Eisenberg.
“We also have a student who has choreographed one of the dances in the show,” Cox said.
Senior Juju Xiaaj, a veteran dancer, used her dancing talents to choreograph one of the dances.
“We have her a song and let her create whatever she wanted, and she is performing that in the show as well,” Cox said.
Both directors said each student learns to build skills, take ownership, and gain pride in putting together their part of the show.
“We empower the students to take ownership of show even though we guide them, teach and support, but we want them to really feel like this is really their show because it is,” Cox said.
Senior Erin Kelly designed the light scenes as the student stage manager.
Ratzlaff said this year’s Encore has more choreography scenes than in past years.
“I am really pleased with what our choreographers have put out this year,” he said.
New student choreographers are Kyle Weiler, Lorene Lewison, Megan Kelly Hubbell and Johanna Engebretson. This team has choreographed the majority of songs and are featured as dancers in the show.
The show will include songs from a variety of genres, including country, pop, jazz and musical theater.
“The kids I think play off energy we give off them, and I think this show has brought them together as a great group,” Ratzlaff said. “We have more tech in this show than in the past and that adds to the excitement and the fun and the quality of the show.”
Cast members will wear different, brightly colored costumes, which are being designed by student Rita Anderson.
“We have everything from jeans and T-shirts to sparkly gowns and sport coats,” Ratzlaff said.
Twenty musicians from the Jazz Band 1 will provide the musical backdrop for each song under the direction of Michael Pearson.
The video crew led by Paul Saxton is managing graphics on the screens and will direct four live cameras.
“We love working with the kids. I look at my job as giving them a way they can be developing a love for the arts and a love for the theater - they will always have that the enjoyment through their life even if they don’t make it as a career,” Ratzlaff said.
The upcoming show dates are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, in the auditorium at Eagan High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.