The Dart Network trucking company in Eagan hosted the Eagan Girl Scouts Troop 58021 when members took a tour Thursday, July 28. They were able to climb into the semi-truck cabs and the 10 and 11-year old Girl Scouts reported they liked learning jobs available within the trucking industry and had fun pulling the loud horn.
The Dart Network trucking company in Eagan hosted the Eagan Girl Scouts Troop 58021 when members took a tour on Thursday, July 28. They were able to climb into the semi-truck cabs, and the 10 and 11-year old Girl Scouts reported they liked learning about what jobs are available within the trucking industry. They had fun pulling the loud horn.
The Dart Network trucking company in Eagan hosted the Eagan Girl Scouts Troop 58021 when members took a tour on Thursday, July 28. They were able to climb into the semi-truck cabs. The 10 and 11-year old Girl Scouts reported they liked learning about what jobs are available within the trucking industry and had fun pulling the loud horn.
The Dart Network trucking company in Eagan hosted the Eagan Girl Scouts Troop 58021 when members took a tour Thursday, July 28. They were able to climb into the semi-truck cabs and the 10 and 11-year old Girl Scouts reported they liked learning jobs available within the trucking industry and had fun pulling the loud horn.
Submitted photo
The Dart Network trucking company in Eagan hosted the Eagan Girl Scouts Troop 58021 when members took a tour on Thursday, July 28. They were able to climb into the semi-truck cabs, and the 10 and 11-year old Girl Scouts reported they liked learning about what jobs are available within the trucking industry. They had fun pulling the loud horn.
Submitted photo
The Dart Network trucking company in Eagan hosted the Eagan Girl Scouts Troop 58021 when members took a tour on Thursday, July 28. They were able to climb into the semi-truck cabs. The 10 and 11-year old Girl Scouts reported they liked learning about what jobs are available within the trucking industry and had fun pulling the loud horn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.