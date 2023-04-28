The Eagan July 4th Funfest is excited to announce the continuation of the Ambassador Scholarship Program and are seeking candidates for the 2023-2024 year. The current ambassadors shown are Maryn Fouts (left), Natalia Wallace, Ashley Molina and Saniyah Steber.
The Eagan’s July 4th Funfest is excited to announce the continuation of their Ambassador Scholarship Program and are seeking candidates for the 2023-2024 year.
Join the candidate information session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Eagan Community Center.
The Ambassador program has two divisions; Junior Ambassadors for boys and girls ages 10-13 who can each earn a scholarship of $1,000 at the end of their reign; and the Ambassador division for young men and women ages 14-18 who can earn a scholarship of $2,000 at the end of their reign.
The Ambassador will have a year filled with opportunities, adventure and personal growth. Candidates will represent the community through virtual social media outlets and parades, festivals and coronations and have opportunities to volunteer and bring awareness to many worthy causes in the Eagan community.
The candidate process starts in May and lasts approximately six weeks. Candidates acquire relationship-building skills and gain confidence in public speaking. Candidate activities include: a family potluck, volunteering, team building, interviews, and a final coronation ceremony.
Candidates must live, attend school, or worship in Eagan or live in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Rosemount or Sunfish Lake.
