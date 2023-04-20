The Live to Give Walk sponsored by Eagan Rotary will add Eagan’s Fire Safety Trailer to the walk and will provide tours and fire safety tips on Saturday, May 6 in Central Park.
Eagan Rotary donated funds for the safety trailer in 2015.
The Live to Give Walk sponsored by Eagan Rotary will add Eagan’s Fire Safety Trailer to the walk and will provide tours and fire safety tips on Saturday, May 6 in Central Park.
Eagan Rotary donated funds for the safety trailer in 2015.
Youth services will benefit from the Live to Give Walk 2023. The walk benefits PeaceMaker Minnesota, TreeHouse, and Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program and Rotary of Eagan.
“We hope to see you at the annual Rotary Live to Give Walk on May 6,” said Deputy Chief-Fire Marshal Darrin Bramwell.
“Visit the Safety Trailer and take a few minutes with your family for some great fire safety tips and demonstrations,” he said.
The safety trailer has been featured at community events, the annual Safety Camp, Fire Prevention Week Open House, and Dakota County Fair. Cooking fires remain the top cause for fires in Eagan, Minnesota and nationwide, according to Bramwell.
The public is welcome to put together a walking team and register for free at www.4giving.com/donation/1FA3 or facebook.com/eaganrotaryclub.
The fundraiser encourages peer-to-peer fundraising, creating teams with themes and costumes to add a fun factor.
The walk has raised $39,000, and is more than halfway to its goal of $60,000.
Teams can check-in from 8-9 a.m., and start time is 9 a.m. The 1.1 mile walk is Central Park perfect for strollers, wagons, pets and wheelchairs.
Families can enjoy face painting, California Dip & Eat and Wildcats Bar and Grill food trucks. Live music from “Gus Sent Me” will entertain guests. Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle will lead costume judging and prizes will be awarded.
Sponsorship packages details can be found at eaganrotary.org. Contact Jodi Hassing at jodi.hassing@edwardjones.com or 651-402-7597.
The first presenting sponsor at $5,000 is SPACES. A growing sponsor list can be found at facebook.com/eaganrotaryclub.
Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and has 68 members. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. Details can be found at eaganrotary.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.