The Eagan Fire Safety Trailer will be on site at the Eagan Rotary Live to Give Walk May 6 at Central Park in Eagan. The trailer, paid for and donated by Eagan Rotary in 2015, is shown with children at a safety camp that provides safety tips and demonstrations.

The Live to Give Walk sponsored by Eagan Rotary will add Eagan’s Fire Safety Trailer to the walk and will provide tours and fire safety tips on Saturday, May 6 in Central Park.

Eagan Rotary donated funds for the safety trailer in 2015.

