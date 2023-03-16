College runner’s parents sue school, coach
The Eagan parents of a college cross country runner with learning disabilities who committed suicide are suing her former university and coach.
Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner allege that their daughter Julia’s dismissal from the team by the coach and the university’s failure to answer her “pleas for help” caused Julia to spiral into “desperation and depression.”
She committed suicide in her dorm room on Nov. 8, 2021. Julia was 23.
Her parents’ wrongful death suit alleges that the coach, Ronald E. Grigg Jr., ridiculed, harassed and shamed Julia, and the school, Jacksonville University in Florida, failed to protect her. The university announced in July 2022 that Grigg was “no longer an employee of Jacksonville University,” said the suit, filed March 2 in state court and now pending in U.S. District Court in Florida.
The suit also alleges that the university failed to provide promised academic accommodations for Julia, leaving her unable to complete assignments and depressed.
The suit accuses the university of negligence for her wrongful death; negligently failing to provide reasonable academic and athletic accommodations or properly supervise coach Grigg; breach of contract; violating Title IX, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; and inflicting emotional distress through tolerance of the coach’s “outrageous and illegal behavior toward women on his teams” despite complaints for “years” before Julia arrived.
“As a direct and proximate result” of the university’s negligence, “Julia Pernsteiner fell into depression and took her own life,” the suit said.
“The students, faculty, and staff of Jacksonville University continue to mourn Julia’s tragic death and we sympathize with the Pernsteiner family for their loss,” the university said in a statement. “Per university policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”
The suit accuses Grigg of intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
Running was an outlet
Julia was an “avid runner” who was on the cross country teams at Rosemount High School, where she graduated, and the University of Pikeville in Kentucky, which she attended before transferring to Jacksonville in spring 2021 under Grigg’s recruitment, the suit said.
She suffered from ADHD and severe dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia, which affected her reading, writing, spelling and math skills. She had a “full scale IQ of 84” and was “emotionally young for her chronological age,” the suit said.
Running was a “key outlet to help her manage her disabilities,” Julia’s parents said in a statement released by their Jacksonville attorney, Robert Spohrer.
“For Julia, running was a big part of her life and being part of the team was the biggest, most important thing to her. She was honored to be part of the team and looked to her teammates for camaraderie and support.”
Yet she was not an “elite athlete,” the suit said. “As a result, she was often the recipient of Grigg’s malicious, humiliating and demeaning comments, text messages and emails.”
Teammates recall him taking special satisfaction in referring to her as “retarded” and the “slowest (expletive) runner on the team,” the suit said.
“Julia, already struggling academically, now found that the sport she loved and found comfort in, was the source of her coach’s targeted ridicule and harassment,” the suit said.
Grigg was “oppressive, threatening, bullying, condescending and demeaning to many of the young women on the team,” the suit said.
“He created a toxic atmosphere of humiliation and intimidation by belittling, disparaging and ridiculing runners who did not meet his standards.”
Believing there was a direct correlation between a runner’s weight and athletic ability, he mocked some runners as members of a “fat club” and conducted weekly weigh-ins with a “bod pod,” demanding an “unrealistic and unhealthy” body mass index of 10% or less, the suit said. “All of which prompted eating disorders in certain young, impressionable women on the team.”
Julia and others on the team reached out to the university’s athletic director, trainers and administration to report Grigg’s conduct, the suit said.
The school “closed ranks around Grigg and refused to take any action,” it alleges. Because of his success as a track coach officials “ignored his misconduct,” the suit said. “As long as Grigg’s teams were competitive, JU tolerated his outrageous behavior towards team members.”
With no help forthcoming, Julia contacted current and former teammates and learned that they’d also been subject to fat shaming and ridicule, and in some cases inappropriate sexual comments, the suit said.
A graduate student and volunteer assistant coach said Grigg created a “hostile environment on the team but his hostility was heightened with Julia. ... she wanted advice but all she got was humiliation.”
Grigg dismissed Julia from the cross country team in September 2021. On Oct. 18 she emailed the university athletic director to plead her case, writing that she was “not the slowest one on the team” and that the coach knew about her times as well as her previous college grades when he recruited her.
“I have learning disabilities and due to that disability have a hard time following directions,” Julia wrote. “I show up to practice every day on time with a smile. I help my teammates when they need.”
When her pleas for help went unanswered, Julia turned to social services at Mayo Clinic, the Safe Sport Helpline and the Women’s Center before committing suicide on Nov. 8, the suit said.
The university then announced an investigation of Grigg, though the Pernsteiners didn’t receive a promised copy of the report until they got a lawyer, the suit said.
After Grigg’s exit in July 2022, the university announced additional mandatory training for mental health issues — including body image, nutrition and bullying — for all coaches and staff.
Academic supports
allegedly lacking
After reviewing her application to Jacksonville, the university identified her as qualifying for reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and entered into a contractual agreement to provide necessary accommodations and services, the suit said.
A subsequent memo further instructed that she was to receive extra time for exams and assignments, assistive technology, professors’ notes, a reader and a scribe.
But the university “failed to comply” with her individualized education plan and other obligations, the suit said. “JU failed to provide Julia with necessary accommodations including, failure to provide a scribe, reader, professors’ notes, and assistive technology.”
It also failed to keep her parents advised of any academic problems, the suit said.
Depressed about her lack of academic support, including the lack of an Academic Support Center during summer term, Julia attempted to drop her summer 2021 classes, “but JU refused.”
She had been working toward a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and wanted to someday be an inner-city youth coach, her parents said.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
