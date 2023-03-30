High-density housing can address
workforce housing shortage
The Eagan City Council approved a comprehensive plan amendment to turn Sonesta Suites Extended Stay Hotel into affordable, high-density rental apartments during the March 21 council meeting.
The council approved the amendment that will change the designated retail commercial zoning to high density on the 4.36 acres at Eagandale Place.
The council reviewed the plan in detail at a Jan. 10 council work session, and the Planning Commission unanimously approved moving forward with the proposal at the Feb. 28 meeting.
The plans with Churchwick Partners/CWP Eagan LLC calls for the company to turn 120-short-term hotel units into long-term rental apartments. The project will convert the 15 eight-plex buildings with one office to 90 studio and 30 two-bedroom apartments. This property is located next door to the modern Lemay Lake Apartments, a property that is near public transportation and Lone Oak Bar & Grill.
Asaf Fligelman, a developer with Churchwick, said the high-density apartments would fulfill Eagan and Dakota County’s growing need for housing, along with providing affordable, workforce housing units.
Before it became an extended-stay hotel, the property was developed more than 30 years ago as rental apartments and zoned high-density residential. The hotel became Sonesta Suites in 2016.
The buildings are less functional as a hotel in Eagan, Fligelman said.
The concept plan shows existing buildings and parking encircles most of the site with a pool and courtyard centrally located.
The company hired a parking consultant to analyze potential options to add on-site parking. The commission favored two parking options that avoided expansion of the parking lot toward the street and likely removal of mature vegetation.
A sidewalk will be located on the opposite side of Eagandale Place, and a public trail will be located along both sides of Lone Oak Road to the north.
Two parks are within approximately one-half mile of the property. Moonshine Park is on the opposite side of Lemay Lake.
Fligelman said he spoke with Dakota County officials and communicated the county prefers he turn the property into multi-family housing before entering into talks about qualifying for affordable housing funding, which is a competitive process.
Dakota County is supportive of this project since there is a 60-week waiting list for individuals seeking workforce or affordable rental housing in Dakota County, he said.
The units will be designed with an open concept interior and second story loft spaces, 20-foot ceilings and galley kitchens. The apartment units would be leased and fully furnished to offer residents a luxurious feel within a compact space, he said.
Fligelman said Churchwick manages 1,500 units in the New York City area that offer large workforce housing stock. The company does not operate any such units in Minnesota, he said.
Rental housing prices are up 30% in Dakota County since 2019, Fligelman said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
