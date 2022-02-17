The Eagan Community Foundation announces more than 100 scholarships totaling more than $125,000 that are available to graduating high school seniors who live in Eagan or attend a high school located in Eagan.
Eligible students graduating in 2022 can complete a single application on the Eagan Community Foundation’s website at www.eaganfoundation.org.
Scholarship awards are based on a variety of donor-specified criteria, including student financial need, career interest and club or sport participation.
There are scholarships available that are not dependent on GPA, but recognize talented young individuals who have persevered through hardships in life or have demonstrated strong community leadership.
Students will automatically be considered for any scholarship for which they qualify, but may only receive one scholarship. There are typically about 300 applicants.
Scholarships are funded through donations from community members, area businesses, school organizations, family foundations and nonprofits.
“We’re honored to be a steward of the Eagan community’s generosity. Since our program began in 1991, we estimate about 150 different businesses, organizations and individuals have sponsored over $2 million in scholarships,” said Executive Director Jamie Hopkins.
“While we have lost scholarship funds over the last couple years in response to the pandemic and economic crisis, new donors have stepped up. We appreciate the donors’ commitment to ensure the class of 2022 receives the recognition they deserve.”
The nonprofit foundation’s mission is investing in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants, and scholarships.
