Public hearing slated for Tuesday, Dec. 6
The city of Eagan is committed to maintaining its award-winning service levels and the city budget reflects that, according to a city press release.
Public hearing slated for Tuesday, Dec. 6
The city of Eagan is committed to maintaining its award-winning service levels and the city budget reflects that, according to a city press release.
Residents and organizations continually rate Eagan as one of the best communities to live and do business in nationwide.
Eagan’s strategy for success isn’t a secret: the City invests in community priorities, including public safety, the natural environment, the local economy, parks and recreation opportunities and infrastructure.
This year the Eagan City Council will review and approve the second year of the biennial budget first communicated in 2021.
The Tuesday, Dec. 6 Eagan City Council meeting will offer a public hearing for the proposed 2023 budget and tax levy. The public can watch the meeting at 6:30 p.m. online at cityofeagan.com/meetings or attend the meeting at Eagan City Hall.
The proposed budget reflects Eagan’s priorities and standards, and nearly 85% of the budget is dedicated to personnel to the City can provide top-notch services residents expect.
Eagan’s continual investment in maintaining and enhancing services will result in a 6% tax levy increase that translates to a $7.25-per-month increase for the average valued home that is $345,500.
“The City of Eagan continues to balance the needs of all who live, work, and play in Eagan,” Director of Finance Josh Feldman said.
“Residents and businesses share that they value Eagan’s transparency, honesty, informing and acting in the best interest of the community. Partnerships and balance among our residents, businesses, and nonprofits are what help Eagan thrive," Feldman said.
Next summer the City will kick off its 2024–2025 biennial budgeting process that will include community engagement to ensure residents’ voices are reflected in the budgeting process.
To learn more, visit cityofeagan.com/budget.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.