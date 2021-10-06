City staff leader reports treasured
time in public service career
Eagan City Administrator David Osberg announced he will retire from his administrative role in March 2022, after nearly nine years of city staff leadership.
The Eagan City Council approved his resignation, as each council member thanked him for his dedication to the city and his public service to the community.
In a letter dated Sept. 23, Osberg wrote “The confidence you showed by hiring me back in February 2013 as only the second city administrator in the history of Eagan remains humbling and I remain truly grateful.”
“The opportunity to end my 40 years of public service in local government management working for a tremendous City Council and professional, caring, and vibrant City staff is something I will always treasure,” he said.
Osberg added until his last day on March 4, the city can be assured his commitment will remain strong and any assistance or guidance the council will need during this transition period, he will be readily available.
