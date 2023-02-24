The Minnesota Historical Society announced its newest recipients of 35 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants of $10,000 or less that totals $304,444 in 19 counties across the state.
Caponi Art Park in Eagan will receive $9,980 in grant funds to provide better organization of museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Dec. 7, 2022.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.
The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $33 million for the 2022-2023 biennium that includes funding for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage “Legacy” Grants, and $5,892,000 for fiscal year 2022 and $7 million for fiscal year 2023.
Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two funding tiers.
Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. Large grants of more than $10,000 are offered once a year.
The next small grant application deadline is April 14, 2023.
