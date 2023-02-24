Eagan's Caponi Art Park
File photo

The Minnesota Historical Society announced its newest recipients of 35 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants of $10,000 or less that totals $304,444 in 19 counties across the state.

Caponi Art Park in Eagan will receive $9,980 in grant funds to provide better organization of museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

