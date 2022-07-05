Eagan businesses gave the City’s business climate high marks, according to a biannual business survey conducted by the National Research Center.
Nearly all business owners and managers surveyed said they were very or somewhat likely to recommend operating a business in Eagan (95%),
to recommend working in Eagan to someone who asked (98%), and to keep their business in Eagan for the next five years (98%).
Nine in 10 business owners and managers said Eagan was an excellent or good place to do business. A similar proportion gave the same evaluation to the overall economic health of Eagan.
Roughly eight in 10 businesses surveyed said the City of Eagan was excellent or good at attracting new businesses, and seven in 10 favorably rated the city in the areas: informing businesses of community issues and values, communicating during city construction, welcoming business involvement, retaining existing businesses, and supporting or creating new jobs.
Eagan businesses continue to be pleased with City service. Virtually all businesses (97%) gave high ratings to the overall quality of city services, and at least nine in 10 gave excellent or good ratings in the areas of: police services, the amount of public parking in commercial areas, the ease of travel by car in Eagan, economic development, and overall customer service by city employees.
When asked to evaluate various aspects of local government performance, about eight in 10 gave favorable reviews to: value of services for taxes paid,
overall city direction, overall confidence in City government, generally acting in the best interest of the community and being honest.
