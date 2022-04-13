Exultate, the Eagan-based choir and orchestra, had to cancel a 2020 concert series with Welsh composer Paul Mealor, but the group has rescheduled the series Impassioned Music From the Soul, For the Soul: The Music of Paul Mealor for April 22-24 in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
“His music is captivating to the heart because of the way he writes music, and how the text and music fit together, it creates a bond which gets directly to the soul,” said Thomas Rossin, Exultate artistic director and conductor.
Rossin said several years ago he discovered Mealor’s music and had Exultate perform some of his songs.
In 2011, Mealor wrote the motet, “Ubi Caritas,” which was performed by the choirs of Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal at the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Catherine Middleton when it was heard by 2.4 billion people, Rossin said.
“I was transfixed by it and that was my first indication of him,” Rossin said.
Rossin said four years ago he met Mealor who was in the Twin Cities for some performances.
“I had lunch with him, and that was the impetus for us to do more choral things, and as of now he is the number one choral composer in the world,” Rossin said. “He is very much in demand and is writing for the Royal family, for birthday celebrations, baptisms, and he wrote a piece for Prince William’s birthday before he died.”
The Exultate choir includes 80 performers from the Twin Cities area. The concert master is Sarah Wright from Apple Valley, who serves as the first violinist in charge of the orchestra. Three Eagan singers in the choir are David Borman, John Rayman, and Dana Skogland.
Mealor will be in the Twin Cities for more than a week this month for final rehearsals and performances of his compositions.
“It is very rare to have a composer of his stature present at a concert where his music will be performed,” Rossin said. “Afterwards, we will be in a recording session to release two CDs of his music.”
At the concerts, Mealor will talk about his musical endeavors and compositions.
“His story-telling is famous and you will be delighted with his wit and humor as he introduces you to his world and his wonderful compositions,” Rossin said.
Mealor has been described as, “the most important composer to have emerged in Welsh choral music since William Mathias” (New York Times, 2001) and his music is, “marked by something outside of himself that is beautifully spatial and evocative of landscape. … It illuminates both our past and our future.” (The Guardian, 2011)
Topping the classical charts for six weeks with his bestselling album, “A Tender Light” in November 2011, he also broke records by being the first classical composer to hold both the classical and pop chart No 1’s at the same time in December 2011, securing the U.K. Christmas No. 1 with his piece for the Military Wives Choir and Gareth Malone, “Wherever You Are.”
He is currently preparing his second album and has contributed new works to a number of other albums, including his song “In My Dreams” for “X Factor” star Jonjo Kerr, which entered the pop charts at No. 1.
Since January 2003 he has taught in the music department at the University of Aberdeen where he is professor of composition.
“Exultate Festival Choir and Orchestra will celebrate the music of one of the finest and most accomplished composers of our time. We will perform his marvelous oratorio ‘Crucifixus,’ as well as several of his most loved compositions,” Rossin said.
Impassioned Music From the Soul, For the Soul: The Music of Paul Mealor will be performed:
Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul
Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis
Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
Save by purchasing tickets in advance online or by calling 651-707-0727.
General admission tickets purchased prior to each concert weekend are $5 (under age 30 or student with ID), $20 (senior 65-plus) and $25 (adult).
Tickets purchased at the door are $10 (under age 30 or student with ID), $25 (senior 65-plus) and $30 (adult).
Preferred seating is an additional $5 per ticket.
More information is at: https://exultate.org/current-season-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.