Eagan baker wins ribbons in Minnesota State Fair baking competition Sep 2, 2022

Andrea Wambold of Eagan was honored to win a few ribbons this week in the baking competition at the Minnesota State Fair.

She earned a first place ribbon for her Honey Rhubarb Pie recipe and the Sweepstakes Award for Honey Food Products within the Honey and Bee Division.

The Sweepstakes winner is selected from almost 700 honey food product entries.

"My pecan pie received a blue ribbon for the second year in a row in the Honey and Bee Division," Wambold said.

"The bumbleberry pie I entered in the Creative Activities competition and I received second place, and it was very exciting to be honored with these baking awards."

This is the second year Wambold entered her pies in the State Fair baking competition.
