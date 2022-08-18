The PACT Act passed Aug. 2 by Congress in a vote of 86-11 will offer veterans across the country more access to VA benefits and healthcare for all affected by toxic burn pits during their time in war and peace defending the United States.
Eagan American Legion Commander Wayne Beierman said “I think it will be a great thing.”
John Rayman, Eagan American Legion adjutant, echoed that by saying, “It has been a long time coming, and I am likening it to the agent orange trajectory.”
Minnesota American Legion Commander Jennifer Havlick said: “We are glad to see it pass with bipartisan support.”
The PACT Act addresses a full spectrum of known issues affecting toxic-exposed veterans’ access to VA benefits and care, while also reforming VA’s presumptive decision-making process, according to Minnesota American Legion.
Toxic smoke and fumes from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan included the disposal of medical and human waste, jet fuel, chemicals, metal, munitions, and unexploded ordinance, petroleum and lubricant products, plastics and more, according to the Minnesota Legion.
“Once the president signs it into law, the Legion can move forward with making sure the VA executes the intent of the PACT Act and that these veterans receive timely and effective health care,” Havlick said, adding “Our government put them in toxic situations, and our government must not leave them to suffer or die.”
The bill was named after Army National Guard Sgt. Heath Robinson who died in May 2020 after being diagnosed with State 4 lung cancer and a rare autoimmune disorder after he was deployed to Kosovo and Iraq as a combat medic with Ohio National Guard. Robinson leaves behind a wife and daughter.
“The sweeping legislation provides a comprehensive framework to improve the presumptive process for burn pit veterans by streamlining access to health-care benefits for those who served in areas of known toxic exposure - regardless of disability status,” the Minnesota Legion office said.
The legislation will also provide healthcare to approximately 3.5 million veterans exposed to airborne hazards and burn pits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.