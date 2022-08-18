Eagan American Legion leads the Memorial Day ceremony

Eagan American Legion Commander Wayne Beierman served as the master of ceremonies at the 2022 Eagan Memorial Day service held at Eagan Festival grounds. 

Beierman said the Eagan American Legion wants to become more visible in its work to support youth, veterans and good works in the community. 

“We do high school recruitments at Eagan High School and we believe that patriotism is something that is not taught much in school, and so we are trying to inculcate that into our society,” Beierman said, adding that less than 1% of high school graduates commit to giving a year of military service.

 

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Post 594 updates mission statement

to improve outreach

