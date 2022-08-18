Post 594 updates mission statement
to improve outreach
The Eagan American Legion updated its mission statement on June 1 to increase its visibility and make a difference in veterans’ lives and continuing to be a part of meaningful work that creates a positive difference in the community.
The new mission statement communicates the Post is “Committed to supporting veterans and their families, educating children and youth, and strengthening our community by being an active and visible presence. We are inspired by the example of the sacrifices of veterans who came before us, to continue the mission of the American Legion in caring for those who served and promoting American ideals and patriotism.”
“We worked on this for quite a while and we came up with this because we want to be relevant to people and in the community,” said Wayne Beierman, commander of Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594, which has a membership of 350 men and women. “The Legion is no longer just a beer and brats venue, and we want the community to know that we are here.”
Beierman, 74, is a Vietnam War veteran who at 20 began his military journey of completing two tours of South East Asia. Then he worked in guided munitions during the war.
“You get into situations where you face who you are, and you face that you might not come back, and just about all of us went through that and we all come out differently through that process,” he said.
He wants young and older veterans to understand they have a place at the Legion to gain support. He wants the community to know the work that the Eagan American Legion does contributes to many areas that make Eagan healthy and strong.
“When I started out as the commander I said we want to get men and women involved and the men laughed, and I said this is not a funny issue, (regarding women), and it is going to be that way,” Beierman said.
The Post has three women who serve on the leadership board.
The Eagan American Legion played a role in the recent Wall that Heals Vietnam memorial that was on display outside Dart Transit Company in Eagan. Beierman served as master of ceremonies at the event that served as an educational tool for people to learn about the service and sacrifice that Vietnam War veterans gave to protect freedoms in the United States.
To see and witness all the names who lost their lives on the Wall that Heals was emotional, Beierman expressed adding: “I had two boyhood friends who did not make it back from Vietnam, and I saw their families go through that.”
In 1983, Beierman visited Washington, D.C., after the original Vietnam War Memorial was dedicated. One evening he recalls visiting the wall on a walk and it was massive and lit up. He took time to be quiet and contemplative in memory of those who died and gave the ultimate sacrifice at such a young age.
“It was very emotional for me because I was working in D.C. and the first time I saw it was a week after it was dedicated,” he added.
John Rayman, an adjutant with the Eagan American Legion, serves as the post’s secretary. He said the Eagan Legion wants to be an outreach to support veterans young and old.
“We want to reach out to younger generations of veterans,” he said. Many younger veterans are busy with jobs and are raising families and it can be a challenge to get those men and women to get involved in posts.
“But we are trying to be relevant for those generations of veterans,” Rayman said.
Rayman, 60, served 23 years in the Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force from 1980 to 2003. Today he is retired and has been a member for three years. One of his goals is to recruit new legion members.
The legion annually sponsors an oratorical speech contest, and two months ago the Post began sponsoring a new Boy Scouts troop in Eagan.
The legion also hosts community events on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Sept. 11.
“We do high school recruitments at Eagan High School and we believe that patriotism is something that is not taught much in school, and so we are trying to inculcate that into our society,” Beierman said.
Less than 1% of high school graduates commit to giving a year of military service, Beierman said.
Rayman said: “One of our important goals is to have these partnerships in the community and have a visible presence in the community, and to get people to understand and reach out to veterans and have that public visibility.”
Any veteran, group or business that would like more information about the legion or partner with it can contact Beierman at beierman66@gmail.com.
