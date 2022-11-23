The city of Eagan kicked off development of a citywide race equity and inclusion initiative and during the next year the city will work with consultants from Twin Cities Center for Economic Inclusion that will help review and improve its practices, according to a city press release.
This work has a goal to help Eagan better serve the needs of everyone in the city’s increasingly diverse community, the release said.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Eagan is a diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, and language. Nearly a third of Eagan residents and 46% of the community’s children fall under the demographic of Black, Indigenous and people of color.
“To keep Eagan growing, vibrant, and welcoming, we must hear, represent, and respect all voices,” City Administrator Dianne Miller said. “That’s how we can best serve the multiracial, multiethnic community we’re becoming.”
Many local organizations and groups have dug into diversity, equity and inclusion work in the last few years.
The city of Eagan is bringing focus and a citywide initiative to race equity and inclusion.
“We want to ensure that Eagan is a diverse community where race is not a factor in how well anyone thrives,” Assistant City Administrator Sarah Alig said. “We focus on race because we know racial inequity has impacted people and communities throughout our nation’s history. It’s important to be specific about race inequity in order to overcome it.”
What will the race equity and inclusion work include?
The city of Eagan is pursuing its commitment to building a racially equitable and inclusive community by:
- reviewing practices through a racially equitable lens,
- developing policies, procedures, and programs that are fair and equitable for all community, members
- measuring progress and evaluating outcomes.
Through a collaborative, inclusive process with city leaders, staff, and community members, the city plans to establish a racial equity and inclusion vision informed by available data, experts, and public input.
The first step will be to review city services, programs, and policies and how they serve those who live, work and play in Eagan. Future steps will rely on community outreach and engagement with residents and stakeholders. The goal of this equity-building work is to create a city that nurtures and celebrates its diverse community of residents, the release said.
While the city aims to improve outcomes for everyone, the work needed now requires a focus on race equity, said Mayor Mike Maguire.
As leaders build the skills and learn the language to promote race equity and inclusion, the City Council and city staff will dive into self-reflection, Maguire said.
“Self-reflection can be a threatening thing sometimes,” Maguire said. He said the City Council is clear in their commitment to working toward making Eagan a racially equitable community.
In concert with past, current, and future efforts, the city will work to close racial disparities in Eagan. Thanks to past efforts and intentional work, city staff and leaders are ready to continue learning and grow in the upcoming year, the release said.
