Ordinance aims to improve housing safety
After a year and half of city staff working with Eagan City Council, the council unanimously passed a rental licensing program to ensure safe housing for tenants and long-term maintenance of the city’s housing stock.
Community Development Director Jill Hutmacher led discussion on Tuesday, March 21, at the regular council meeting.
City Administrator Dianne Miller said the new ordinance will ensure residents live in housing free from unsafe, substandard conditions.
Hutmacher said the council indulged her with its patience during four work sessions about the rental licensing program that began last April 5 when the council directed staff to begin work to draft the ordinance.
“We talked about rental housing at length,” she added.
Including single-family and multifamily units, approximately 30% of Eagan homes are now being rented.
Today there are approximately 9,000 rental properties in Eagan, and more than 1,300 of those rentals have been converted from owner-occupied homes. The rental units are condos, apartments and single-family houses.
With much development occurring from the 1970s into the 1990s, a now-aging housing stock includes some rental units needing significant repairs.
“Rental licensing ensures access to safe housing that are free from substandard conditions,” and rental licensing prevents blight and provides neighborhood stability, Hutmacher said.
“In a year and a half the council has used a thoughtful and deliberate approach to rental licensing,” she said.
The city used print, digital and community outreach to communicate with the public about development of a rental licensing ordinance. City staff have been in contact with rental property owners, and there will be a training session this fall.
Council Member Paul Bakken asked what it would mean for residents if a landlord faces a license suspension or revocation.
Hutmacher said residents are notified of the action.
“Our ordinance does not include any eviction of residents,” Hutmacher said.
“We do not want to push anyone out of any housing that they have, that is not a solution; the solution is fixing the violations,” Hutmacher said.
The city will work with landlords and rental property owners. The consequences rest with the owners, Bakken said.
Mayor Mike Maguire asked if the ordinance allows for claw back of rent payments made.
City staff said that during the period of suspension or revocation, the rent would be directed into an escrow account and could be used to pay for the cost to make needed repairs.
“Also, during that time the owner could not rent anything that became open at that time, and what other cities have done is when other units are rehabbed, they are moving residents into those units and when units become vacated until everyone is living in a unit that meets code requirements,” Hutmacher said.
Maguire asked for more clarification on the enforceability of the ordinance.
The city will look for voluntary compliance from landlords first. If the city cannot gain voluntary compliance, the council could step in.
If needed, the council could appoint an administrative judge to hear cases and provide findings of fact about alleged housing violations. Then the council would make the final decision.
Marty McDonough, government affairs director for the Minnesota Multi Housing Association, spoke during the meeting. The trade association represents 2,200 members, serves 600,000 renters across Minnesota and operates 300,000 rental homes.
“We have been under intense pressure now across the state with inflation, taxes, insurance, security and workforce costs increasing while demands for safe and affordable housing are intensifying,” McDonough said.
“The pressure on our housing providers and our members is pretty intense,” he said.
“Our members want to have good, clear and solid rules they can follow and adhere to your provisions, and while this ordinance is likely not perfect it does give your city the outline that serves both owners and residents alike,” McDonough said.
“Eagan has a well-functioning housing market and is seen as a good place to do business, and your recognition that a portion of the cost should be borne by the taxpayers is both appropriate and appreciated and we applaud that approach,” he said.
Maguire said the council was committed to putting together a balanced ordinance that is easy to regulate.
Rental licensing helps tenants advocate for repairs to ensure safe housing without needing to access the court system.
“A tenant may contact the city with concerns about unsafe conditions,” said Hutmacher.
“The city will inspect the property and, if it finds a maintenance violation, it will work with the property owner to ensure that repairs are completed. A licensing program makes these issues easier to address by allowing the city to enforce a code to keep buildings in good condition,” Hutmacher added.
Some benefits of the rental licensing program include the installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“As housing stock ages, communities can see unintended consequences like deferred maintenance and less attention to safety features such as smoke detectors,” said Maguire said, adding, “And that’s why the council adopted a new rental licensing ordinance that creates accountability and ensures safe housing in Eagan for everyone.”
“Many communities see fire-safety improvements with the implementation of rental licensing programs,” said Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle. He noted that the Burnsville Fire Department experienced a decrease in fires and fire deaths after that city’s program went into effect.
“This program will help the city verify that rental units have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, which are such important tools for protecting both lives and property,” Searle said.
Other nearby cities have seen a large amount of new smoke detectors installed after rental licensing programs began, according to the city of Eagan. For example, Roseville landlords installed nearly 4,000 smoke detectors since the beginning of that city’s rental licensing program.
Rental licensing will begin implementation on July 1.
Licensing deadlines will be phased in and will be based on the type of unit and geographic location. Landlords will submit online licensing applications and city staff will reach out regarding inspections.
The Eagan ordinance is similar to those adopted by more than a dozen Twin Cities communities including Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
The ordinance is posted on the City’s website at cityofeagan.com /rental-licensing.
