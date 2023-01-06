The city of Eagan will continue to work toward improving public services, along with making progress toward safety, environmental, and equity goals in the next year.
In February, Eagan officials spoke with candor about the need to support mental health for residents and public safety, along with having funds to recruit police officers during a listening session with Gov. Tim Walz at Eagan Community Center.
Public safety top priority
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said the topic of public safety is an important one during a roundtable discussion in Eagan organized by Walz’s office.
The mayor said in the past two years addressing public safety has been more challenging in Eagan because of the pandemic and public perception of police after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
“The pandemic phases have revealed real challenges with increased mental health needs, and the pandemic fatigue showed itself in increased number of calls of crisis … there is real trauma in people’s lives individually and in community collectively,” Maguire said.
In the past two years, Maguire said there has been a greater conversation and public scrutiny about policing and policing methods that has been appropriate and important.
Maguire said the city would use the increase in public safety funds proposed by the governor to focus on mental health issues of residents and officers.
Police Chief Roger New said during the roundtable crime in Eagan is flat but there has been a trickle effect from some crime that is coming from bigger cities.
“Honestly, I know the last couple years of public safety have been hard and very, very challenging,” New said, adding there is a need to invest in public safety from a mental health standpoint.
New voiced support for increased funding to pay for more school resource officers.
During the governor’s visit, Fire Chief Hugo Searle said all the city public safety staff work together to come up with solutions for community.
Eagan council election
Eagan voters re-elected two incumbents to the City Council and Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire who ran unopposed.
Maguire thanked residents for their continued support saying he looks for to serving his fifth term.
Maguire garnered 24,030 votes or 97.65%.
Voters re-elected incumbents Paul Bakken who was the top vote getter earning 36.10% with 16,291 votes, and Gary Hansen received 13,000 votes or 28.81%.
Other candidates were Margaret Jae Cody who received 23.73% or 10,708 votes, and Edward Arias who got 4,816 votes or 10.70%.
Hansen said: “I’m grateful that Eagan residents have confidence in the council and city staff. I enjoy having a role in guiding the community’s direction and representing Eagan on regional boards and committees, and I look forward to continuing in these roles.”
Bakken said his top priorities are “to preserve open space, support our infrastructure, provide common sense leadership, and protect the bottom line by making sure we get good value for our tax dollars.”
State of the city
In March, Maguire spoke about the city’s strength and how city programs are focused on building community health during the Eagan State of the City address held in the Omni Vikings Lake Hotel in Eagan.
Maguire asked how is the state of Eagan’s public, civic health and what is the state of the city’s overall community health.
“Our community’s health is rooted first in the health of our people and our environment and our access to wellness, whether in a park or recreation program or getting attention at a clinic or care center,” he said.
In the past year, the Eagan Police Department has responded to nearly 50,000 calls, Maguire said.
Eagan Police invested in training and employing a Dakota County social worker connected to Life Development Resources that directs people to the mental health and social services needed.
Police Chief New formed a Youth Leadership Academy that teaches those 14 to 16 years old about leadership that is a collaboration with Thomson Reuters and the Minnesota Vikings football team. The academy invites business and community leaders to work with teens and share their experiences and advice.
Searle, who leads full-time career firefighters, said the Fire Department responded to nearly 6,000 calls, with a majority being medical-related.
“With quicker response times, our 42 EMT-trained firefighters are literally keeping people alive, whether pulling people from a fire, or helping triage and provide care during a cardiac arrest,” Maguire said.
Eagan is partnering with Dakota Electric Association on the Wellspring wind energy program that provides electricity for city facilities starting in the past year and will soon be available to businesses.
Eagan is creating a comprehensive energy and sustainability plan and has hired a cross-departmental sustainability coordinator.
In the past year, Eagan invested in the health and safety of water and infrastructure. It has focused on the economy for the next 50 years with community solar development, electric vehicles and charging stations. Eagan is working to create responsible guidelines for commercial and residential use of solar, wind and geothermal energy.
Equity, inclusion
One in three Eagan residents are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and 46% of Eagan children are BIPOC, according to the 2020 U.S. Census report.
Maguire said, “We are now more diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, language, and ability.” This demographic helps the city anticipate emerging dynamics and aids in the work to plan for the growing suburb’s future, he added.
Eagan city staff are working to examine its services, programs, policies, and how the city communicates and engages with all demographics.
“I’m happy to report the state of our city remains strong, and healthy – our vitals are good, but there is always room to improve and work to be done,” he said.
New businesses
In March, the chain Trader Joe’s grocery market opened the first south of the river store in Eagan.
The Eagan store at 2065 Cliff Road sits at the end of the Emagine Eagan theater parking lot. The market joins six other Twin Cities metro locations and about 530 stores in the U.S., mostly in the western United States.
The Amazon Fresh grocery store at Eagan’s Town Centre is taking shape although no date has been released for a grand opening for the store on the corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Denmark Avenue.
The grocery market will not require customers to check out in the traditional way but will deploy the store’s “Just Walk Out” cashierless technology that means shoppers exit the store after shopping and the bill will be automatically charged to an Amazon account.
Brant and Andrea Marple opened a Nautical Bowls in the Promenade shopping center near Byerly’s. The site offers smoothies and signature bowls that are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber.
Brant, who worked with the company founder in the tech sales field, said he was inspired to join the team and saw the potential for the franchise.
In August, a new restaurant called Kitchen and Rail opened in Eagan. Longtime former Eagan resident Victor Salamone, Joe Newhouse and Casey Lines said they want to bring a memorable dining experience that infuses a pit-master’s interpretation of global flavors crossed with classic homestyle family recipes.
In February, a new Caribou Coffee opened at the corner of Vikings Drive and Dodd Road that features indoor and outdoor dining spaces with a drive-thru. Guests can access handcrafted beverages and food options, including a menu with “premium breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks to fuel life’s adventures.”
Chapter Aesthetic Studio, located at 1400 Central Park Commons Drive in Eagan, opened its doors in August as the first Twin Cities studio.
Vanessa Trujillo, studio manager, said: “We specialize in medical aesthetics and what sets us apart is we are very evidence-based.”
