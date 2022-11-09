Incumbents win in other races
Longtime Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste was elected to the Dakota County Board after ballots were counted in Tuesday’s election.
The board will welcome him as new member after the first of the year in a newly reshaped District 4 that includes portions of four cities and Empire Township.
Droste, who has served as Rosemount’s mayor since 2002, received 13,519 votes or 55.30%.
VA Hospital emergency room Dr. Seema Maddali, who was running for the second time for County Board, recevied 10,818 votes or 44.25%.
There were 111 write-ins.
Also elected to the County Board were incumbents Mike Slavik, District 1; Laurie Halverson, District 3; Mary Liz Holberg, District 6; and Joe Atkins, District 2.
District 4 was reshaped by redistricting, taking out a portion of Inver Grove Heights and adding two precincts in Lakeville and all of Empire Township.
The move led to the incumbent Atkins being placed in District 2, where longtime Board Member Kathleen Gaylord didn’t seek re-election.
That left an open seat in District 4, which includes Rosemount precincts 1, 2, 4, 6-8, Eagan 13-18, Lakeville 16 and 18, Empire Township 1 and Inver Grove Heights 1, 2, 11, 12.
Droste is a Realtor who was elected mayor of Rosemount in 2002. He decided he wouldn’t seek reelection to that post for the first time in two decades.
“It will be a privilege and an honor to serve as District 4 county commissioner,” Droste wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “It is a large diverse territory that has a large agricultural element, many unique businesses and industries, and variety of neighborhoods in five cities. I will work hard to understand the issues in every area and do my best to represent issues at the county level.
“I believe most people supported me because of my long-term involvement serving Rosemount and the region with a positive record of growth,” Droste said. “I have always found that people want transparency and accessible elected representatives.”
He said among the issues he would address are ensuring public safety is funded to account for growth and other needs, concerns about roadway speeds and dangerous intersection, and keeping taxes in check.
“I often tell people that every tax dollar comes from a home or business so we need to spend wisely and not overtax,” he said. “Government also needs to be transparent and accountable when it comes to spending.”
He said he will always be available to listen to issues and concerns citizens have regarding Dakota County.
Droste has served on the Metro Cities Board, Minnesota Statewide Emergency Communications Board, Family Housing Fund Board, Regional Council of Mayors, and National League of Cities Transportation Infrastructure and Services Committee.
He has previously served on numerous other committees and seven years on the Rosemount Planning Commission.
Maddali received her medical doctorate from the University of Minnesota and is board certified in internal medicine and hospice and palliative care and received a master of health care administration from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota.
Maddali has worked as an emergency room physician at the VA hospital with 35 years of clinical experience. She is an assistant professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Minnesota. She has served in leadership roles in health care organizations and outside of health care.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.