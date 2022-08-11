Mayor, doctor to vie for open seat on County Board
Longtime Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste and Veterans Administration Hospital emergency room physician Dr. Seema Maddali have advanced to the general election to vie for the open District 4 seat on the Dakota County Board.
Droste and Maddali outdistanced the other two candidates in the Aug. 9 primary race Robert (Bob) Heidenreich and Logan O’Grady by more than 13 percentage points (31%-18%), as both pairs of candidates received almost identical vote totals.
Droste and Maddali were separated by only 16 votes, with Droste receiving 2,087 and Maddali 2,071. Heidenreich and O’Grady were separated by seven votes, with Heidenreich having 1,259 and O’Grady 1,252, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Now that the counting is done, Droste and Maddali will turn their attention to the general election.
“I believe the primary reason voters support me is that I have a long record of working with the county on issues such as transportation, public safety, public health, parks and trails, and housing,” Droste said in an email. “Dakota County is a well-managed county and people love living in this area. They love the parks, open spaces, and natural elements found in many areas of the county.”
Droste said he heard concerns about traffic safety, park management, housing costs, development growth patterns, and public safety. He said he will focus on these issues going forward.
“District 4 is a large area so I intend on walking neighborhoods and listening to residents, from now until November 8,” he said.
“I am an everyday citizen who experiences the same day-to-day challenges as my neighbors,” Maddali said in an email. “We all want to improve our community, and I know that I don’t have all the answers, but I am willing to listen to viewpoints from the entire spectrum of the political landscape. My campaign was grassroots and fiscally sensible, run on only $2,000 in donations and no paid advertising. Instead of money, I invested time into learning about individuals in my community because as a county commissioner, it would be my responsibility to make community-guided decisions. I am and will continue to be a straight shooter who will always remain honest and directly answer any question asked.”
Maddali said she was grateful for those who took the time to get to know her and went out and voted.
“I will continue to focus on getting to know the Dakota County community and their needs,” Maddali said. “I enjoy speaking directly with my neighbors to better understand their views.”
The two candidates will be running in a district that takes in parts of four different cities and one township.
District 4 was reshaped taking out a portion of Inver Grove Heights and adding two precincts in Lakeville and all of Empire Township.
The move led to Board Member Joe Atkins being placed in District 2, where longtime Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election.
That leaves an open seat in District 4, which includes precincts in Rosemount 1, 2, 4, 6-8, Eagan 13-18, Lakeville 16, 18, Empire Township 1 and Inver Grove Heights 1, 2, 11, 12.
Droste is a Realtor who was elected mayor of Rosemount in 2002. He decided he won’t seek reelection to that post for the first time in two decades. He has served on the Metro Cities Board, Minnesota Statewide Emergency Communications Board, Family Housing Fund Board, Regional Council of Mayors, and National League of Cities Transportation Infrastructure & Services Committee.
He has previously served on numerous committees and seven years on the Rosemount Planning Commission.
Maddali received her medical doctorate from the University of Minnesota - Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Care and Master of Healthcare Administration from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota.
Maddali has worked as an emergency room physician at the VA hospital with 35 years of clinical experience. She is an assistant professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Minnesota. She has served in leadership roles in health care organizations, and outside of health care.
