Public invited to dedication Sept. 24
Custom designed quilts sewn with goodwill and stitched with love will soon blanket five beds for a local family who lost their home to fire.
For the past year, Women of Faith Quilters have stitched quilts that will be given to the Travis Brosnam family, which lost their Farmington house in a fire a few months after the family to adopted four children. The family is living in Lakeville while their new home is being constructed in Farmington.
“Our mission was to take donated material and give something back and for the community,” said Ginger Stemme of Lakeville.
In the past, the quilting group has donated 18-20 smaller quilts to families at the Lewis House in Eagan, a shelter for women and children.
The quilters agreed the Brosnams who had undergone tremendous loss with fire that before Christmas were deserving of the five new quilts. The quilters designed two twin-sized quilts for the two boys, two larger quilts for the two girls, and a king-sized quilt for the parents.
The group used fabric remnants gathered at Farmington Lutheran Church to begin the quilt designs. They purchased some fabric to finish each quilt to the liking of each child.
The women in the group said each began quilting years ago in home economics class or were taught by a mother or grandmother. Most admit they are addicted to quilting because at the end of a project, they have a beautiful gift that will most likely be enjoyed for decades or passed down to future family generations.
“I think everyone in the group has gone to quilting retreats and have been quilting for many decades,” Stemme said.
They spoke with each of the children to discover what colors they preferred for their quilts.
Since the two boys share a room, they designed coordinating red and blue quilts. Another quilt was designed with volleyball fabric with lavender and light blue colors. Since one girl said she was a Minnesota Vikings fan and loves cows, she received a quilt with blocks of purple and yellow along with fabric that shows images of whimsical cows wearing flower bonnets.
“I was especially drawn to this family because of the adopted kids because my daughters were adopted at 2 months old from Korea,” Stemme said. “I felt like they needed a little extra support from the community, and we want this family and the children to know that you are a family and that this community recognizes you as a family,” she added.
To complete five quilts in less than a year, the women worked as a team to efficiently envision overall designs, cut and sew fabric blocks, and assembling the quilts.
The Women of Faith Quilting Group is always looking for new members. Anyone is welcome to join at any sewing or quilting skill level. The women love to share their knowledge and quilting skills with the next generation.
“We do want the group to grow, and we want the community to know that this is a ministry in this church and we give quilts out beyond our doors, and we want the kids to know that quilts are special, and that is why we are asking people to bring them in for our special program,” Stemme said.
The public is invited to the “Quilt Turning Special Program” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Faith United Methodist Church, 710 Eighth St., Farmington.
“Come enjoy a program about quilts with a show-and-tell approach to locally-owned and locally produced quilts,” Stemme said.
The program invites anyone to attend and be a participant in the quilt sharing portion if they want to bring a family heirloom quilt or one given as a gift.
Anyone who plans to come with a quilt can register with Stemme at vstemme@usfamily.net or call 651-485-7453.
One church parishioner will be sharing a quilt sewn for her only daughter who lost her life to COVID-19, Stemme said.
The Women of Faith Quilters meets at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Faith United Methodist Church.
“We love quilting, we love the community and we want to share quilting and we all want to do good,” Stemme said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
