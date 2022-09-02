Women of Faith give back to family with handmade quilts

Women of Faith Quilters at Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington stitched quilts that will be given to the Travis Brosnam family, who lost their Farmington house in a fire a few months after the family adopted four children. The family is living in Lakeville while their new home is being constructed in Farmington. The quilters are Beverley Kisch (left), Emily Svendesen, Lois Voight, Ruth Phillips, Ginger Stemme, Darlene Elliott and Dee Parker.

The quilts will be given to the family at a Quilt Turning program for the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Farmington United Methodist Church, 710 Eighth St., Farmington.

“We love quilting, we love the community and we want to share quilting and we all want to do good,” Ginger Stemme said.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Public invited to dedication Sept. 24

Custom designed quilts sewn with goodwill and stitched with love will soon blanket five beds for a local family who lost their home to fire.

