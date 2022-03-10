David McKnight touts finance,
police and fire departments
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight spoke to the community about his service and love for his hometown of Farmington during his last city council meeting on Monday, March 7, at city hall.
City Council members thanked McKnight for his service to the city and the community. They each praised his constant, calm leadership even when times have been challenging.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said: “Thank you for the impact to the community, your self-less contributions, the treadmill for the seniors and this list just goes on – you will be a part of Farmington for as long as you choose to be.”
On behalf of the council and the city, the mayor presented a plaque to McKnight, who was recently hired as the new director of enterprise finance and information services for Dakota County.
“I have a very short list of mentors in my life, and I have been very privileged to be impacted by them and you are on that list,” Hoyt said, adding how he will bug the heck out of him when he is working at Dakota County.
“After 10 and half years, tonight is my final City Council meeting as the Farmington city administrator, and it is a position that has showed me many different sides and parts that are positive and negative to a city that was my hometown because I was actually born here,” McKnight said.
Recalling the evening when he stood in the council chamber to take his oath of office at his first council meeting, he said: “It seems like yesterday but in reality, it was a lifetime ago.
“It is a different city, it is a better city, it’s a more complicated city and it is a larger city, and it is a more diverse city, and sadly it is a more toxic city, and it is a city that needs to understand the realities of our location,” McKnight said.
McKnight said he is proud of the how the city’s financial health is much better than when he started.
“The city’s general fund balance increased from 22% in 2011 to 42% at the end of last year,” he said. “We developed a five and 10-year financial plan, and we put realistic budgets in place, and we followed them.”
In 2013, Farmington’s city’s tax rate went from a high of 66.82% down to 48.99% at the end of 2021.
“We received two bond rating upgrades from AA-minus to AA under the leadership of financial leader Robin Hanson, and we went from AA to AA-plus under finance director Teah Malecha,” he said.
He also praised the Farmington Fire Department.
“When people today ask me about the department, I tell them we have the most professional and prepared fire department we have had in our 150-year history,” he said. “That’s not a knock on any other departments from any other year, it is a reflection of the work we have done to get to where we are today.”
In recent years, the Fire Department has upgraded its vehicle fleet with the purchase of three new fire engines, including the city’s first new ladder truck.
McKnight noted there have been significant improvements in relationships among the fire department, city administrator, and the council.
“When we changed to a full-time fire chief a number of years ago, the mayor at that time and I had discussions about the changes that needed to occur in the department, and neither of us at the time had a clue on what the changes that needed to occur, and quite frankly, all the positive things that came from that,” McKnight said.
A third area he highlighted was the success of the city’s liquor store operations.
In 2011 when he began leading the staff, the city was thinking of getting out of the business since it was not making any money, he said.
McKnight worked with the council to figure out how to make the two city liquor stores more profitable. Now profits fund programming at the senior center, police and fire vehicle purchases, and with other worthy causes.
“I am happy to say that with a lot of hard work, guidance from others and the strategic decisions by the city and the council, the stores have never been more profitable, and the future has never looked brighter,” McKnight said.
Annually, the liquor store generate about $300,000 in profit.
The fourth area McKnight spoke about was Farmington Police Department, which he said is the city’s the largest department, the most expensive and the staff do the most important and dangerous work for city residents.
“They are operating in the least supportive time in our history and, frankly, it is the department that I worried about the least when I went home at night,” McKnight said.
He said leadership is in place for success in years ahead.
“Your next group of leaders is being groomed to take over in 2024 when the retirements start to occur,” at top roles in the police department, McKnight said.
“As a city administrator, to have this type of confidence in your most visible department is more valuable than you will ever know,” he said.
McKnight said parks and recreation programs have seen much improvement over the years.
“If the last two years have shown anything, it is the importance of the amenities and especially during the pandemic, the parks and recreation area has proved invaluable,” he said. “I look forward to seeing what other opportunities you come up with in the next couple of years.”
Stability
McKnight also spoke about his role at the city.
“When my predecessor (Peter Herlofsky) started in this position, he was the fourth city administrator in seven years,” McKnight said. “I can tell you from the city administrator position, that a change that often is terrible for the community, the organization and the staff. … I hope my 10-plus years in the position has helped to resolve this issue going forward.
“It has not always been a totally smooth ride in the last 10 years,” he said. “I had my days when I wanted to quit and we all do. I sat in this room when people called for me to be fired, and I read the negative comments about me online,” he said with more emotion in his voice.
He then took a step back from the podium and asked Lynn Gorski, assistant city administrator, to read a few sentences from his prepared statement before he returned to the podium.
“I have been thrown under the bus a few times by City Council members, had my family impacted in ways that would both surprise and disappoint you, and so on,” he said. “Through it all, I kept my head up and worked to move the organization forward.
“Thank you to the 2011 City Council for giving me the opportunity to serve my hometown, to former Mayor Todd Larson, council members Terry Donnelly and Julie May, I say thank you, and hope your investments in me will pay off for our community.
“You may not have liked every decision I have made, but each decision was done with the best long-term interests of the community in mind.”
He also credited the work of city staff.
“We simply could not have done anything without you - you do not get the credit you deserve on a daily basis, and you take too much criticism from an often, uninformed public, and for that, I will forever be in your debt,” McKnight said.
McKnight apologized to the new hires at the city that his time working alongside them was short, reminding them to continue to do work that will make him proud.
“To my family, I thank you for your support each day and you had to put up with judgments of me by strangers, interruptions in our personal time, and you defended me against people who have no idea who I am. … I am beyond grateful for that support you showed me since day one, and I love you for it,” McKnight said.
“For my friends, especially thank you for the 10,000 questions you asked me when I was not working,” McKnight said, displaying good humor.
“I ask that you each do your part to take care of our Farmington and prepare it for the next generation,” he said. “My wish is that Farmington will continue to grow and that it becomes a little more civil, and our residents get involved to make this a great community - thank you for the opportunity you have gave me as your leader.”
In addressing the city staff and City Council, he said: “My work here is done but yours is just beginning. … I will never regret having the courage to stand up and do good things for Farmington.”
He recalled that when he swore in the new police chief a few years ago, he shared words of advice that he lived by as a city leader.
“Answer to the people above you, take care of the people below you, and be able to live with your decisions each day,” McKnight said.
“Mr. Mayor, I believe I achieved all three of these things in my time here as the city administrator, and the legacy I will leave here during my tenure is the successful work we performed and, most importantly, the city staff members I have put in place to do the great work for our community.”
When he concluded, McKnight received a long, standing ovation from the council and community members who sat in the council chambers.
