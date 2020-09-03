Some classes will have intermittent in-person instruction
College students began their fall semester last week at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, although it was hard to tell by the parking lot.
On any given day, about one-third of students enrolled will be on campus, at most, said Mike Opp, vice president of academic and student affairs.
Any instruction that can be done virtually will be, but there are several aspects of many classes that require in-person instruction.
“It’s kind of difficult to teach someone how to weld while watching a video,” Opp said. “They’re looking at angle speed, pressure and temperature. That’s hard to do remotely.”
Opp estimates about 40-45 percent of courses have some form of on-campus component.
“They’re not all here at the same time,” Opp said. “With a typical class size of 24 students, they’ll spit that up into groups of 4 or up to 12. … We’re staggering the labs as much as possible. We’re trying to get a small amount of people in big places.”
Similar to every other public gathering space in Minnesota, they’ll have several safety protocols in place.
DCTC has an online health screening tool for people to use before they enter any building.
“That’s how we trace who is on campus,” Opp said. “If we have an outbreak, we know who was here.”
No one wants an outbreak.
Students and faculty are urged to wear a mask, socially distance, wash hands and stay home if they’re sick.
It may be a challenge to enforce, but students are also urged to avoid social gatherings while in school. That includes house parties and bars.
Like other institutions, DCTC’s athletic programing has been postponed.
That’s the plan for fall semester.
Opp said DCTC has a plan if there are a positive COVID-19 cases. They could either postpone specific classes for 14 days, or shut programs down depending on the situation.
DCTC already has some experience with what it would be like to close down completely. In March, the school had no choice due to a state mandate.
“It was all remote,” Opp said. “We did what we could.”
For skills that required in-person training and testing to master, DCTC developed a summer plan and brought back many students from spring.
“We got through the outcome by delaying the spring semesters into summer,” Opp said. “It varied from course to course. … Our credentials mean something. It’s an award showing you’re able to do what you’ve been taught. We had to know you could do it, so we had to delay until we could see them in person.”
For the most part, students were OK with delaying.
“I was a little surprised that didn’t have more complaints or people saying ‘please give me my money back, ’ ” Opp said. “I think people saw that we’re doing our best. They were done in July instead of May. Our faculty had a plan to make sure students had that desired outcome.”
DCTC found that there are several educational tools that work well virtually.
“In some cases we’re able move though more efficiently with the new technology,” Opp said. “Our student services really figured out how to advise students, register students for orientation and organize virtual campus visits.”
Admissions are nearly the same as they were in fall 2020 as they were in fall 2019.
In the spring, Opp said there was an idea that they may see an influx of college freshmen looking to get some general classes complete and transfer in the future. With many four-year colleges operating virtually, students could have opted to earn credits closer to home for less money.
“People who thought they may as well stay home and pound out some credits,” Opp said. “But, we didn’t see a lot of that.”
Part of the reason, Opp believes, is that the financial aid situation is more complicated in that scenario.
“We do have more and more people coming in for that transfer,” Opp said. “It’s more convenient. Rosemount is right here in their backyard. We have a robust liberal arts program, but we didn’t seem more than normal.”
DCTC staff members were also curious if there was going to be an influx of dislocated workers, but that doesn’t appear to the case.
In 2008-09 during the Great Recession, “we saw a tremendous amount of people looking to come back. Many non-traditional students who were interested in a new career path came here. But I don’t know if we’ve seen a lot of that.”
Like everyone else’s plans, DCTC’s situation is fluid. They will revisit protocols and trends for future semesters in the coming months, but for now, class is in session.
