The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold the 10th Annual WomEn’s Leadership Forum in-person April 7 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America as well as virtually.
The DCR Chamber April event aims to “Energize, Educate, and Empower women professionals at all levels.”
The keynote speaker is Laura Sobiech, the mother of the late Zach Sobiech, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer at age 14 and died in 2013.
Zach Sobiech wrote the song “Clouds,” which hit No. 1 on iTunes charts in 2020 following the release of a biographical movie on “Disney+.”
Laura Sobiech plans to share the “profound lessons of resilience, hope, and gratitude” about her experience, and how the smallest acts of love can transform the world,” according to the DCR Chamber promotional materials.
The DCR Chamber will continue to monitor state guidelines with regard to COVID-19 safety.
The chamber has been the host of a long list of webinars, virtual coffee breaks, and Zoom events during the past 11 months.
For more information visit www.dcrchamber.com.
