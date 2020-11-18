Commissioners Slavik and Atkins to be joined by public health expert in Nov. 18 event
Dakota County Board Chair Mike Slavik and Board Member Joe Atkins will host a virtual town hall Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. to discuss the county’s response to COVID-19 and how it’s preparing for coronavirus vaccinations.
Slavik and Atkins will be joined by Christine Lees of Dakota County Public Health, who is overseeing the county’s COVID-19 vaccination plans. They will discuss recent announcements about COVID-19 vaccine development and what it means for Dakota County residents. They will also explain when a vaccine might be locally available and who will be able to receive a vaccination.
Other timely county topics will be addressed, and there will be time for questions from participants.
To watch the town hall, go to www.dakotacounty.us, search town hall.
