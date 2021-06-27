The Agriculture and Rural Initiative, Compeer Financial donor advised fund, has granted $825,000 to community and technical colleges across the cooperative’s 144-county territory, including $75,000 to Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. As announced in January, the organization has committed $1.9 million in grants and scholarships over the next five years with the goal of further developing agriculture’s workforce. This announcement represents the first of three rounds of grants being presented.
“Because Compeer clients often list workforce development among their highest concerns, our board agreed that vocational agriculture education should be a high priority for the fund,” said Rodney Bosma, a Compeer Financial director. “Our partners in higher education provide opportunities for young adults in rural communities every day, and we hope this support will enhance those training programs to prepare them for a successful future in agriculture.”
DCTC is one of four community and technical colleges in Minnesota receiving these grant dollars. DCTC will use the grant to enhance its veterinary technician program area.
In total, 14 colleges in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin are receiving grants.
These grants will directly impact the lives of more than 2,710 students studying agriculture and agriculture related fields, and help to enhance the curriculum offered by more than 125 faculty members and instructors.
