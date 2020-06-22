Businesses had time to put safety measures in place
It’s time to fully open up businesses.
That’s the message the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce is sending Gov. Tim Walz.
The DCR Chamber has spent the past few months balancing between protecting the health of residents and the local economy.
With COVID-19 cases dropping and hospital stays decreasing, the chamber feels by June 19 businesses should be able open at 100 percent capacity, according to an email sent to members. They urged people to reach out to Walz’s office to advocate for the change.
Businesses have had time to organize best practice policies to keep both customers and employees safe, said Maureen Scallen Failor, DCR Chamber president.
“We feel at this point in time we need to continually move the dial,” Failor said. “We would like to see businesses being able to fully operate. We can leave it up to businesses and let the customers decide if they’re ready. ... The hope is the governor will continually move the dial to fully 100 percent. I think there’s a sense of optimism happening.”
Many local businesses have been closed for nearly 100 days, While places such as restaurants and gyms are open, they have limited capacity.
Some are staying closed. Others are waiting to bring back employees.
“Many still won’t be able to open because it’s not financially doable,” Failor said. “They have their break-even point. Even at 50 percent, it doesn’t make financial sense to open. And if they don’t have the customers, they can’t pay their employees.”
The hospitality industry such as hotels, restaurants, retail, bars and attractions have been hit the hardest.
“If there’s ever been a time to shop local, now is the time especially with the shutdown,” Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste said during a City Council meeting this week. ”Support your local businesses as much as possible throughout the summer, and always.”
Failor said business operations were down by as much as 85 percent. The pandemic affected the economy in every corner of Dakota County.
“All those professional services, those support businesses, they’ve had to shut their doors. Businesses didn’t need that IT support, that graphic web designer, that customer service agent,” Failor said. “And when businesses aren’t open, people aren’t going out for lunch. They’re not stopping by the dry cleaners. They’re not going to banks. They’re not doing things that would support other businesses when they’re working from home.”
Failor doesn’t feel like the full economic impact of COVID-19 will be understood until the fourth quarter (October-December).
“The pause button was hit,” Failor said. “It’s slowly being undone, but I don’t think you’re going to see any business expansion, or if that will happen, until the fourth quarter.”
Failor was encouraged by the $62.5 million Small Business Emergency Grant Program passed by the Minnesota Legislature last weekend, and she said the Paycheck Protection Program has been vital for businesses once they figured it out.
She also said any stimulus package from the federal government will be beneficial.
“Businesses have more resources now than ever before,” Failor said.
At the local level, cities have fast-tracked waivers and opened up restrictions on outdoor patios.
The Dakota County Regional Chamber has spent the past few months gathering resources for members. They’ve organized virtual meetings for members to help answer questions.
The chamber put a business toolkit together for returning to work, which included information on best practices for prevention of COVID-19 and an employer checklist.
The DCR Chamber also organized a Businesses Support Series, webinars, virtual coffee breaks and weekly “Road to Recovery” emails.
“As long as we’re staying safe and recovering, that’s what matters,” Failor said.
