Road safety along the busy intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue near Farmington High School was on the agenda Monday, July 11, at a City Council work session.
Jacob Rezac, project manager with Dakota County, said in a few weeks there will be an open house for the public to review a proposal to reconstruct the intersection and ask questions.
The goal of the project is to improve safety at the intersection traveled by many young drivers and high school staff, as well as residents who live in new housing developments near high school.
A few residents have spoken out at previous council meetings about how unsafe conditions at the intersection, especially during the hours before and after high school. They say crashes at the intersection serve as evidence there needs to be a safety plan in an effort to prevent future crashes.
Dakota County will cover construction and design costs that is projected to be $350,000.
“Work on the project is anticipated to include the construction of an offset right turn lane on and a median on the north leg of Flagstaff Avenue to require right turns at the intersection,” Rezac said.
Upon completion, traffic on the north side leg heading south or east will need to make a right turn, followed by a U-turn at an adjacent median opening.
This median proposal is much cheaper than installing a stoplight or building a roundabout, although these traffic controls may come in the next 15 to 20 years when traffic counts are higher.
“The project (is) reducing conflict points and allowing drivers on the north leg of Flagstaff to manage one direction of traffic at a time,” Rezac said.
The project timeline calls for the design process to continue this year. The county plans to capture public engagement from all stakeholders, including high school administration, Farmington School Board, the bus company, parents, students, city leaders and community members. This engagement is slated to go through August 2023.
Right of way acquisition for private land will take place from August 2022 to August 2023.
Roadway construction will take place in 2023 and possibly into 2024. A completion time frame has not been established.
Check back at the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek for continuing coverage and the date of the upcoming open house.
