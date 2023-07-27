American folk group FiddleStix will entertain at fair

The American folk group FiddleStix will entertain on Senior Day at Dakota County Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, inside Ahlberg Hall Museum at the fairgrounds in Farmington.

The Dakota County Fair in Farmington will celebrate senior citizens in a new indoor location.

The Senior Day reception will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Ahlberg Hall Museum on the fairgrounds.

  

