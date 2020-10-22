Joe Atkins is unopposed in the race for the Dakota County Board.
The seat is in District 4, which includes portions Inver Grove Heights, Eagan and Rosemount.
Following is his response to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Joe Atkins
Age: 55
Family: Wife, Julia, three children
Occupation: Small business owner and attorney
Education: B.A. University of Minnesota, 1988; J.D. William Mitchell College of Law, 1991
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Mayor of Inver Grove Heights, 1992-2002; state representative 2002-2016; and Dakota County commissioner 2016-present.
1) Why are you running for the County Board?
I was elected to the Dakota County Board in 2016 and would like to continue my service to the residents of Dakota County. Since 2016, Dakota County has:
Become debt-free, making us one of the only counties in the nation with zero debt.
Been named the top local health department in the United States.
Successfully stopped an out-of-state investment company from shipping 500 million gallons of groundwater from Dakota County to Arizona.
Been singled out by the National Association of Counties for its top award in public safety, out of over 3,000 counties nationwide.
2) Dakota County’s budget and levy setting has benefited in recent years by a fast-growing tax base. Are you concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this growth? Why or why not? What portions of the budget could be reviewed for efficiencies or cuts?
COVID-19 has not slowed Dakota County’s growth, but I am nonetheless still concerned about county finances being impacted by COVID-19. Fortunately, being debt-free enables us to better weather difficult times without the need to raise taxes or significantly cut services. Whether COVID-19 is occurring or not, we consistently review our budget for cost-savings and efficiencies. This is one of the primary reasons we have zero debt and the lowest property taxes per capita of any county in Minnesota.
3) How do you feel about the way Dakota County staff and Dakota County Board members correspond with residents? Is there anything you would change to improve access and transparency?
Access and transparency are critical to good government. To achieve this, I have held 20 town meetings and regularly send email updates and surveys to constituents. Anyone interested in receiving my e-updates and surveys can email me at Joe.Atkins@co.dakota.mn.us or give me a call at 651-438-4430.
4) Are you concerned that more funding will be needed to address Health and Human Services demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of mental health services, job losses and other issues? Are you satisfied that the 2021 budget addresses issues created by the pandemic? Why or why not? What would you change?
As a result of the efforts of our legislative delegation and Congresswoman Angie Craig to secure funding for Dakota County to address COVID-19, as well as our own efforts, Dakota County is currently in a sound position financially. We have utilized federal CARES Act funds to enhance and expand testing and treatment, extend broadband to undeserved and unserved areas, help those experiencing housing and mental health crises, and assist struggling small businesses.
5) What should be the county’s approach toward transportation improvements? How would you prioritize needs?
While Dakota County generally does an excellent job of maintaining our county highway system, we can do better. We are in the process of updating plans to provide better east-west connections, coordinate stoplights on major thoroughfares, and improve partnerships with local communities as well as offer better transit, bicycle, and walking options. For more information, check out: co.dakota.mn.us/Transportation/PlanningPrograms/2040TransportationPlan/Pages/default.aspx. Please feel free to weigh by emailing me at Joe.Atkins@co.dakota.mn.us or calling me at 651-438-4430.
