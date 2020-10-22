Diane Anderson and Laurie Halverson are the candidates for the Dakota County Board in District 3, which includes portions of Eagan as well as the cities of Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Diane Anderson
Age: 60
Family: Married with two sons
Occupation: Volunteer citizen advocate
Education: B.S., Housing, University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have experience as a state representative and served on the Health and Human Services Finance Committee. I gained a deep knowledge of community services programs, health care, mental illness and homelessness. I have volunteered for 29 years as a citizen advocate at state Legislature, working with both parties.
1) Why are you running for the County Board?
I have a demonstrated track record as a strong, proactive leader and advocate. I will represent your interests and fight for our common concerns. I care about people and making sure government is responsive to their concerns. I support public safety to protect us from senseless destruction. I am concerned about our local businesses and will work to reverse the trend of high unemployment. I will hold the line on your property taxes and protect you from wasteful government spending. I want to build strong communities, preserve our parks and open spaces, and provide health and wellness services.
2) Dakota County’s budget and levy setting has benefited in recent years by a fast-growing tax base. Are you concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this growth? Why or why not? What portions of the budget could be reviewed for efficiencies or cuts?
I am concerned about the potential slow-down and the impacts this will have on our quality of life. This is a crucial time to support businesses and provide residents with employment opportunities so they will need fewer services. If there is an economic downturn, there will be a higher demand for county services.
We need to elect leaders who will make wise and prudent decisions to guide us through these uncertain times. I will seek to continue Dakota County’s low property taxes and will strive to protect you from wasteful spending while assuring the needs of county residents are being met. The counties operating budget is very low. The biggest challenge is there is not a lot of flexibility with the county budget due to all of the state mandates. The discretionary parts of the budget are the services that people want the county to provide.
3) How do you feel about the way Dakota County staff and Dakota County Board members correspond with residents? Is there anything you would change to improve access and transparency?
I will strive to provide transparency and improve public access. Government should be responsive to the citizens. Many residents feel their voices are not being heard and have expressed concerns over a lack of access to the meetings. This could be improved by video recording these meetings, which many other levels of government do. This would provide residents an opportunity to learn more about issues. I would request an email list be created to send meeting notice emails regarding County Board meetings.
Dakota County can improve transparency by reporting what spending is mandated by the state separately from spending that is determined by the county. This information should be given during the annual budget process when the county determines the county levy. I would improve the county website so people can find the information more easily. I would have regular public meetings to update people in my district.
4) Are you concerned that more funding will be needed to address Health and Human Services demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of mental health services, job losses and other issues? Are you satisfied that the 2021 budget addresses issues created by the pandemic? Why or why not? What would you change?
Yes, I am concerned there will be an increase in Health and Human Services demands due to mental health services, job losses, homelessness, and other services and the 2021 budget does not address these increases. Another problem is the state could cut funding to the county. It is unknown how much additional money the county will receive from the state and federal government to help pay for the increase in services and COVID-19 expenses.
If people are gainfully employed, they are less likely to need government services or have mental health issues. It is crucial that any future federal or state funds received be leveraged by using our public health resources to help local businesses stay open safely and keep our citizens healthy and employed. It is critical that we don’t pass new taxes and regulations that can push already stressed employers out of business.
5) What should be the county’s approach toward transportation improvements? How would you prioritize needs?
The county should prioritize transportation funding investments by addressing safety issues, maintaining current infrastructure and working with our cities on expansion projects that accommodate growth in the county. I support the county’s efforts to identify safety needs related to the schools located on county roads. We also need to make the necessary improvements to maintain the existing infrastructure. We should target our funds to priority roads and bridges that are in most need of repair and replacement. Road expansion projects should strive to improve safety and reduce congestion. Transit investments should be prioritized to help residents access jobs and provide transit options for individuals who depend on transit. A recent program that provides cost effective funding for Lyft rides as an alternative to traditional transit options should be expanded. Dakota County Regional Chamber’s recent transit study outlined a variety of strategies that should be considered to address local transit needs.
Laurie Halverson
Age: 51
Family: Spouse Jason, one son
Occupation: Current legislator
Education: B.S. political science, University of St. Catherine, Humphrey School of Public Affairs
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am completing my fourth term in the Minnesota House where I’ve been elected to represent District 51B. I also served as chair of the Eagan Advisory Parks and Recreation Commission.
1) Why are you running for the County Board?
Counties impact citizens in big ways, but it is often an unseen level of government. I bring strong public policy leadership in areas that are vital to county management including mental health, disability services, public health, affordable housing, elections, and Safe Routes to School. I committed to working to bring community together to advance racial equity. I have also heard the call from residents for safe routes for bikes and pedestrians, and I’m working to make our infrastructure safer for everyone. I’m running to raise the voices of the communities of Eagan, Mendota, Mendota Heights and Lilydale in county decision-making.
2) Dakota County’s budget and levy setting has benefited in recent years by a fast-growing tax base. Are you concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this growth? Why or why not? What portions of the budget could be reviewed for efficiencies or cuts?
I am very concerned about the economic impact of COVID-19 on our communities and our county budget. Fiscally responsible decision-making is a hallmark of county management in our communities. Dakota County carries no debt and has maintained a low tax rate compared to other counties. This puts us in a strong position to address the budget impacts of COVID-19 and to mitigate its effect on the people of our county. The budget process requires all commissioners to regularly examine county priorities and to look for budget efficiencies. We must approach this pandemic like the crisis that it is, and ensure that budget decisions we make do not create more problems by under cutting services that are needed most. Investing in policies that have a significant return on investment will be key to stabilizing our communities and our public budget during this global crisis.
3) How do you feel about the way Dakota County staff and Dakota County Board members correspond with residents? Is there anything you would change to improve access and transparency?
I believe strongly in representative government, and encourage citizen participation in all levels of policy-making. County policy has a big impact on the day to day lives of our residents, and it is important that they are at the table where decisions are being made. Not everyone is able to travel to the Hastings county seat for board meetings, so I believe in bringing government to the people. The most important way that we can connect citizens to government is to be in community convening dialogue. Additionally, it is vital that we provide options for citizens to participate in both board and committee meetings. In the era of COVID, in-person meetings are less advised, so ensuring that citizens have technology to participate in meetings are vital. I have always had an open-door policy as a legislator, and I will continue this value as a county commissioner.
4) Are you concerned that more funding will be needed to address Health and Human Services demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of mental health services, job losses and other issues? Are you satisfied that the 2021 budget addresses issues created by the pandemic? Why or why not? What would you change?
Residents of Dakota County have the advantage of a well-managed county that has a history of fiscally prudent decision-making. This puts our communities in an excellent position to face the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic issues. Smart budget decisions will need to be made to meet the needs that have been brought on by the pandemic. The county received CARES ACT dollars to invest in small business loans, public health outreach, support for COVID mitigation in residential care facilities and more. The virus has laid bare the challenges that families are facing, and county supports will be vital to our recovery. Investments in vital services—from mental health supports to job training to stable housing to nursing home safety— are part of our communities’ recovery response to the pandemic.
5) What should be the county’s approach toward transportation improvements? How would you prioritize needs?
Residents of our communities are looking for new transportation options that work for everyone — from kids biking to school to seniors who need transit options to get to the grocery store. While the old focus of infrastructure was primarily high-speed roads, residents in our growing communities are looking for safe routes for walking and biking. In addition, employers and workers want reliable transit options to minimize commute times and bring talent into our communities to fill jobs. I’ve been a leader in state policy on Safe Routes to School and have been working closely with residents and local governments to improve bike and pedestrian safety. As county commissioner, I will continue to work for transportation options that reflect the needs of our residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.