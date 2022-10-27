The once-every-decade Legislative redistricting this year also coincided with reshaping the seven districts served by Dakota County Board members.
Longtime County Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election in District 2, which has changed composition and placed Board Member Joe Atkins, currently in District 4, in District 2.
The leaves an open seat in District 4, which includes precincts in Rosemount 1, 2, 4, 6-8, Eagan 13-18, Lakeville 16, 18, Empire Township 1 and Inver Grove Heights 1, 2, 11, 12. The candidates for the seat are Bill Droste and Seema Maddali who advanced from the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Seema Maddali
Age: 59
Family: Raj Maddali (husband), Shivaali Maddali (daughter)
Occupation: Emergency Room physician at the VA Hospital
Education: MD from the University of Minnesota - Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Care; MHA from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I work as an emergency room physician at the VA Hospital with over 35 years of clinical experience and hold an academic appointment at the University of Minnesota. My former leadership appointments include medical director of Hospital Medicine Service at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, medical director of Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, and medical director of North Memorial Clinic in Minneapolis. I have developed, managed, and expanded multi-million-dollar programs in collaboration with health care systems, payers, and community members. Outside of health care I have volunteered in the PTA, sports organizations, Habitat for Humanity, The Open-Door Pantry, and multiple faith-based settings.
1) What prompted you to seek office?
My desire to engage in public service is reflected in my professional work. I am grateful for all I have and believe that service-based leadership is the best reflection of gratitude. I hope to promote an agenda which is inclusive, thoughtful, futuristic, and practical. My energy, experiences, and ability to collaborate in a nonpartisan and objective way would serve the community well. Additionally, I will bring a unique perspective to the board as I will reflect the voice of an “average citizen” and demonstrate that with hard work, the American dream is alive.
2) In what area or areas could the county government be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas?
The most effective solutions to challenges do not come from one person, but through engagement with others to find the best path forward. The County Board should work to increase community engagement by directly interacting with community members to identify areas that we can improve upon. These areas include jobs, transportation, the environment, education, and health care. Addressing the issue of mental health should be a focus moving forward. Working actively with major health care providers and state and federal agencies to address this need from a logistical and financially feasible perspective would be key to expanding resources for citizens. Meeting transportation needs and providing road safety are also critical for sustainable growth. The county government should ensure that there is proactive and futuristic planning to meet the current and anticipated needs of citizens and businesses.
3) The majority of Dakota County residential property values are experiencing double-digit increases in 2023. What do you think the county government should be doing to keep its housing stock affordable? What should be the county’s affordable housing goals?
The increase in residential property values should not necessarily translate into an increase in property taxes. Larger increases in property values tend to occur in areas of new residential development and often correlate with changes in land zoning from farm to residential. By providing residents properties which are great value for price, and have reliable transportation, preserved green spaces, and sustainable infrastructure, the county can grow in an affordable manner.
Affordable housing needs to be addressed for senior housing, independent rental units, and single and multi-family dwellings. Of the seven counties in the metro area, Dakota County has the largest amount of naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH); however, this may not be adequate with the anticipated population growth. It should be the county’s goal to address housing affordability on a long-term basis by working with government agencies, businesses, and builders to ensure that the vision for Dakota County is achieved.
4) Assess Dakota County’s delivery of community services to residents facing a personal or financial crisis. What changes, if any, would you suggest in staffing or delivery of service in these areas?
Dakota County cares for its residents. There are designated services to address the issues of homelessness, loss of utilities, and food insecurity. Additional support is available for financial, medical, and child care assistance. Most of these services are funded through the state or county, as well as from nonprofits and businesses who contribute in several ways to support the community. However, there are residents who fall through the cracks. Specifically, the youth, marginalized individuals, seniors, and new immigrants.
The county is projecting nearly 20% growth in population over the next few years. This would place stress on current social services. Without a proactive approach, it would be challenging to provide services in the future. Therefore, we must proportionately grow support structures in the context of anticipated needs of the community. By analyzing the efficacy of different services, the community can remain fiscally sensible while providing services to those who need them.
William (Bill) Droste
Age: 72
Family: Three adult children with my late wife Carol Droste, and four grandchildren.
Occupation: Realtor
Education: Masters of Science degree in telecommunications from Saint Mary’s University, Minneapolis, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Upper Iowa University.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was elected to my first term as mayor of Rosemount in 2003 and currently serving my 20th year. I serve on the Metro Cities Board, Minnesota Statewide Emergency Communications Board, Regional Council of Mayors, Family Housing Fund Board, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Board, Transportation Advisory Board and National League of Cities Transportation Infrastructure & Services Committee. Previously served on Eagan YMCA Board, Rosemount Planning Commission and RAAA volunteer coach when our children were young.
1) What prompted you to seek office?
Throughout my work life I have been actively involved in the communities where we have lived. Serving the public is a passion and I enjoy working with residents solving problems at the local level. Over the last 20 years, as mayor of Rosemount, I have a proven record of working with Dakota County on many issues where cities and the county have a shared interest. Transit, 911 center, county roads, public health, public safety, housing, and libraries are examples of working with Dakota County. My experience and desire to serve our communities are the primary reasons for seeking this office.
2) In what area or areas could the county government be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas?
Three focus areas are housing and jobs, community health and transportation networks. With recent increase of housing prices, it is becoming more difficult for Dakota County workers to live in the county. Finding solutions is a complex issue, however, together the county and cities can influence better housing outcomes. The counties Health Department is highly accredited, however the increase in social service calls and substance use disorders are two areas of concern. The recent implementation of embedded social workers is a great first step. The county needs to do more regarding education on the harmful impacts of opioids, meth, and fentanyl. Transportation networks must be scalable to accommodate vehicles, pedestrians and a transit system that works safely as Dakota County continues to grow adding approximately 80,000 people in the next 18 years.
3) The majority of Dakota County residential property values are experiencing double-digit increases in 2023. What do you think the county government should be doing to keep its housing stock affordable? What should be the county’s affordable housing goals?
The most affordable housing stock is older homes. Cities, the county, and the private sector should be working together to preserve and update properties with energy incentives and programs like Community Development Block Grant programs. Leveraging similar programs is one way to protect older homes. The Dakota County Community Development Agency is a great partner for cities, however, I believe we need to re-evaluate programs and look for new ways to work with builders to bring more affordable units to market. The CDA does a great job managing over 2,900 affordable rental housing units for working families and seniors, and I believe we should continue building more units.
4) Assess Dakota County’s delivery of community services to residents facing a personal or financial crisis. What changes, if any, would you suggest in staffing or delivery of service in these areas?
In the past few years Dakota County has been making important strides to provide the safety net needed for our communities. For example, after several years of study, the opening of Cahill Place, fulfills the need for temporary supportive housing for homeless residents. Dakota Woodlands Family Shelter and The Bridge for youth are other examples that may need to expand as we continue to grow. The current work on plans to build a Crisis and Recovery Center in West St. Paul is an important step addressing mental health care. When personal crisis issues are related to a mental health we need support services within the county. The recent “pilot” program that is now being implemented, embedding a social worker into police operations, is an important step to provide better mental health services for our communities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.