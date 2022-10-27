The once-every-decade Legislative redistricting this year also coincided with reshaping the seven districts served by Dakota County Board members. 

Longtime County Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election in District 2, which has changed composition and placed Board Member Joe Atkins, currently in District 4, in District 2.

rmeg dcboard madalli c.jpg

Seema Maddali
rmeg coboard droste c.jpg

Bill Droste

Tags

Load comments