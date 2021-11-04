Blake Thomas Maloney was charged with three counts of second-degree murder “with intent, not premeditated” in connection with a triple homicide that left his father, brother, and mother dead in a Farmington townhome located in the 5400 block of 183rd Street West.
The Dakota Count Attorney’s Office said Maloney, 26, allegedly killed three family members - his mother, 53-year-old Tracy Maloney of Lakeville; his father, 55-year-old Jack Maloney of Farmington; and his brother, 23-year-old Scott Maloney of Farmington.
Maloney was taken into custody at the crime scene and was taken to Dakota County Jail in Hastings.
“At this time, there is no known motive as to why (Blake Maloney) murdered his family members. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tracy Maloney, Jack Maloney, and Scott Maloney, for their great loss,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a statement.
According to the criminal complaint, police believe the following timeline occurred:
Farmington Police were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. on Oct. 27, to the home of Jack Maloney to perform a welfare check on Tracy Maloney, the mother who had gone to visit the family at the ex-husband’s house.
The officer arrived and knocked on the door that was partially open. The officer reported hearing sounds from inside and Blake answered the door.
The officer asked if Tracy was present in the home. Blake replied she was and then invited the officer into the home. The officer asked if he could talk to Tracy Maloney.
Blake then raised his hands above his head and allegedly said “I did something. I murdered them or something.”
When the officer confirmed Blake was talking about his mother, he placed Blake in handcuffs for officer safety and asked where Tracy Maloney was located. Blake allegedly said “She’s up there,” indicating the upper level of the home.
Blake allegedly said he killed his mother with a hammer and said “I didn’t want to use the AR . . . I killed Scott, they’re not my family.”
In checking the home, the officer found Tracy Maloney unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a yoga mat over her face. She had numerous contusions on her face and there was a large amount of blood on the floor. The officer observed several traumatic injuries to her head consistent with blows from a hammer.
The police officer was unable to locate a pulse and determined she was dead.
Based on Blake’s comments on how he killed the other people, the officer went through the home to see if anyone else was injured or deceased. The officer went to the basement where he found a man’s body covered with blankets on a bed. The male, identified as Jack Maloney, had an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
Next the officer went to the second level where he saw several closed doors with holes in them and checked out rooms by opening doors.
In one bedroom, he found the body of another man, identified as Scott Maloney, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Officers found a hammer with apparent blood on it located at the top of a garbage can in the living room. They also found an AR-15 style rifle in the living room leaning against the couch.
During the interview, Blake allegedly told police he did not believe “Jack, Tracy and Scott” were his family.
The suspect killed his brother first by shooting him in the head, and then he shot and killed his father by shooting him in the head with an AR-15. He shot and killed his father and brother on Monday, two days before his mother came to the house on Oct. 27. He allegedly said he killed his mother with a hammer because he did not want to use the gun anymore.
On Friday, Oct. 29 Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said in a press release: “I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public. We are not looking for any additional suspects.”
Bail was set in the amount of $2 million without conditions ($1.5 million with conditions) by Dakota County District Court Judge Kathryn Messerich.
Maloney’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 12, in Hastings.
