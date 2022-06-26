The popular Farmington Dew Days Car Cruise Night rolled into downtown as crowds gathered in anticipation to celebrate summer and check out the classic cars from decades past.   

In the afternoon car owners and guests gathered at Dakota County Fairgrounds for a few hours. Then the joy ride began with the 15-mile car cruise around town in the early evening of Saturday, June 25.

All evening the community gathered in droves to socialize against the backdrop of the car show with live music and the joy of warm weather and summer splendor during Farmington's summer festival.

