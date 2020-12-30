Craig notches successes in first term

Gains new appointment to energy and commerce committee
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was at home in Eagan on Christmas Eve Thursday. The 2nd District Democrat was poised to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday to join colleagues from both sides of the aisle in voting to override President Trump’s veto of a sweeping annual defense bill.
“I just wish this administration would put the American people first,” Craig said in an interview, lamenting Trump’s recent “disruption of bipartisan agreements” — including the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill he first lambasted and later signed.
The defense bill, which includes pay raises for troops and sets policy for more than $740 billion in spending, also contains a provision of special interest to Craig.
The Insulin Affordability Data Collection Act requires a detailed study of the health and economic impacts of the rising cost of insulin, Craig said. She co-sponsored the bill with Republican Rep. Pete Stauber from Minnesota’s 8th District. It was inserted into the National Defense Authorization Act.
Overriding Trump’s veto would raise to four the number of bills Craig has chief-authored and had signed into law in her first term in Congress.
That’s the most bills any member of the Minnesota House delegation has achieved in the 116th Congress, Craig said. The House voted Monday to override the veto; the Senate was expected to take up the matter this week.
The insulin law is an example of what can be accomplished by building bipartisan relationships within a state delegation, Craig said. The Senate sponsor was Minnesota Democrat Tina Smith.
It directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to study rates of diabetic ketoacidosis, which killed Minnesotan Alec Smith two years ago after he rationed his insulin because he couldn’t afford it.
It also directs a study of how high prices make it harder for people with diabetes to follow their insulin prescriptions. And it directs the government to calculate the economic impact on federal health programs of not following treatment protocols because of affordability.
Insulin prices are “obscene” compared with the low cost of manufacturing it, Craig said.
“Our hope is that the bill will help us to be able to lay the groundwork for bringing those costs down and providing some relief to the American people,” Craig said. “Often in Washington, data’s kind of the first step, and then some sort of relief on the second step.”
Another Craig bill, which reached the president’s desk in December, establishes a low-interest loan program for disaster mitigation projects undertaken by counties, cities and townships. Craig said she wrote the Resilience Revolving Loan Fund Act of 2019/Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Act with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican and fellow member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Every dollar invested in resilience projects saves about $6 when floods and other disasters strike, Craig said.
“2019 was a miserable year for floods here in our district, not to mention for our family farmers,” she said.
Two other Craig bills have become law. The Payment Integrity Information Act, introduced in December 2019 and signed in March, requires federal agencies to take steps to reduce improper economic assistance payments, such as those made erroneously to dead people.
In July, the president signed Craig’s bill to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic.
When the 117th Congress opens on Jan. 3, Craig expects to be a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has jurisdiction over health care, energy policy, climate change and consumer protection. She was nominated by peers on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.
“The minute I got to Washington, I said to leadership, ‘If there’s an exclusive committee I’d like to be on, it’s Energy and Commerce so I can work more directly to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs,’ ” said Craig, a former senior vice president of global human resources for St. Jude Medical Inc.
Craig said she’s the first Minnesota House member to serve on the powerful committee since Democrat Bill Luther, who was in office from 1995 to 2003.
She won reelection to a second term in November, defeating Prior Lake Republican Tyler Kistner.
Asked about President Trump’s final days in office, Craig said: “The pardons that this president is delivering on the way out the door are corrupt, and it’s just shameful. I’ve tried to work with this administration where I can throughout my term, and I’ve called him out where it’s corrupt and shameful, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
Craig voted Monday to support boosting COVID-19 relief checks from the $600 in the bipartisan bill that Trump signed to the $2,000 he asked for in the days before he signed. Prospects for Senate passage of larger relief checks is uncertain.
Craig, who has voted for two recent COVID-19 relief measures, including the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act, said her party has sought bigger payments to individuals all along. but $600 was an achievable compromise.
