Proposed location in Lakeville near Cedar and Dodd
Dakota County wants to make residential disposal of household hazardous waste more convenient for southwest area residents by adding a new collection site in Lakeville.
During the City Council’s Monday work session, county officials detailed plans for a 24,000-square-foot facility, which council members asked a few questions about but were supportive of the concept.
“I’m comfortable with this,” Mayor Luke Hellier said. “It is a needed thing in the community.”
The 12.62-acre site just north of the city’s public works facility would help relieve pressure on The Recycling Zone in Eagan, which is operated by Eagan-based Gopher Resource.
The Recycling Zone averages 322 vehicle trips a day – 70,000 annually, which is far in excess of the 15,000 projected when the site opened in 1993.
County Physical Development Director Georg Fischer said the Lakeville site is expected to have about 125 vehicle trips per day, in addition to two or three trucks taking materials away from the site.
He said that is fewer than a typical commercial operation that’s possible on the site due to current zoning. The collection site is seeking a rezoning to Public and Open Space along with other approvals through the development process.
The site would be east and south of two existing residential neighborhoods, but due to the land contour and space available there is expected to be adequate visual and noise screening from the neighborhoods, according to Fischer.
He said the county was expecting to place a new collection site on 8 acres and much of the undeveloped portion of the current site will be to the west toward the neighborhood.
Fischer said the new site with an entrance off Dodd would have the capacity to queue 40 cars in a line, while the Eagan facility can accommodate 20.
He said that should be enough even during high traffic times. The Recycling Zone is open to residents Wednesday 9 a.m.–8 p.m., Thursday noon–8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Fischer said the Lakeville site would likely have similar hours, but could alternate some dates and times with the Eagan site to offer greater access.
Fischer said the goal of the site is to accept materials that should not be landfilled, such as recyclables and hazardous materials; sorting them; and then shipping them to facilities that can either dispose of them or turn them into new products.
It’s a critical service since it is well documented that Twin Cities area landfills, including those in Burnsville and Rosemount, are nearing capacity and some are seeking approvals to expand.
Among the materials the site would collect are paint, stains, tires, motor oil, batteries, electronics, pesticides, and recyclables. It would also work with small businesses such as car repair shops, medical, dental and veterinarian offices to handle their hazardous materials.
Fischer said nothing is done on the site that would pose an environmental risk. There is some onsite storage of used motor oil, but it is temporary before it is shipped for disposal.
Fischer said a third of Dakota County residents surveyed recently said they used The Recycling Zone in the past year, but 20% said it was too inconvenient.
He said that 16% of the users of the site were Lakeville residents. The new site would also be closer for Farmington, Apple Valley, and residents in the townships to the south.
Dakota County officials preferred the location since they are working in cooperation with Scott County to provide recycling services for residents in the eastern side of that county.
The county is negotiating the land purchase of the property that’s currently used as residential/agricultural from David and Carol Fischer. They are not related to Dakota County’s Georg Fischer.
City Administrator Justin Miller said the proposal was being brought to the council at this time to receive feedback on the plan in advance of work along Cedar, Dodd and 179th Street.
That work will reroute current traffic on Dodd west of Cedar to a new signalized intersection at 179th Street, which would be extended to a new connection with Dodd. That work is expected to start this year and be completed by 2024.
