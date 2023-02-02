all recycling zone c.jpg

Dakota County is seeking land in Lakeville to establish a second place in the county to drop off household hazardous waste and recycling. 

 Photo from Dakota County

Proposed location in Lakeville near Cedar and Dodd

Dakota County wants to make residential disposal of household hazardous waste more convenient for southwest area residents by adding a new collection site in Lakeville. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

