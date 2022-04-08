Thomas Maeck adds Rosemount group to his directing duties
The Rosemount Community Band will miss John Zschunke, its director since the band was founded in 2011, but the group doesn’t plan to miss a beat with new director Thomas Maeck, a seasoned musical leader and member of its French horn section for the past two years.
Maeck, the director of bands at Eagan High School from 1989 to 2016 and current director of the River Valley Community Band in Hastings, has been busy since his retirement from public school teaching, as the desire to keep making music propels him forward.
“It’s a great musical organization that John Zschunke built, and I look forward to the challenge of building upon his wonderful work,” Maeck said of the band that has about 60 members.
In addition to his current work leading the Rosemount and River Valley community bands, Maeck has also directed community ensembles in Eden Prairie and Wausau, Wisconsin.
When asked about his varied involvement in community bands, he said: “I enjoy the interaction with people reaching a common goal through music.”
The Rosemount Community Band is comprised of adult musicians from all walks of life, including engineers, accountants, computer scientists, and educators. The repertoire includes pops, jazz, holiday and patriotic works.
Its annual concerts have entertained audiences in all seasons, including those during summer festivals and holiday events at the Rosemount Steeple Center and Central Park.
Maeck has lived in Rosemount since 1989 with his wife, Jo.
Previous to conducting bands at Eagan High School, Maeck was director of bands at Wausau East High School (1980-1989) in Wisconsin and Willmar Senior High School (1978-1980).
“I have so many fond memories of our students, the faculty, my colleagues, as well as so many rich and rewarding musical experiences,” Maeck said of his time at Eagan High. “Most of (that) was made possible by a supportive administration who knows the importance of the arts in our society.”
He’s remained connected to the school and band alumni through the years, and he said recently some of those former students have contacted him about joining the Rosemount Community Band.
With weekly rehearsals in advance of their major shows each year, there’s a sizable time commitment to conduct a community band. Maeck said it has been rewarding to be part of the River Valley band.
“There is incredible cooperation and enthusiasm from the members as well as the community as the group continues to grow,” he said of the band that was established in 2010. “I have had the great pleasure of working with several different community bands in Wisconsin and Minnesota over the past 40 years and have seen the enjoyment that music brings to so many.”
Maeck has a master’s degree in music education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point.
Zschunke, a longtime Rosemount Middle School band director, retired as director of the Rosemount Community Band after its March 13 concert at Rosemount High School.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
