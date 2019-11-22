As our country ramps up to the next presidential election, I hear lots of discussion about leadership. I hear about how critical leaders are in defining where we are going and what kind of community we want to be.
The conversations remind me of a quote on leadership from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.”
At Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College, we are celebrating 50 years of inspiring students to be their best selves. Delivering on our missions has needed leaders at all levels—faculty, staff, administrators, student leaders, and community partners. Our legacy, and our bold future, as colleges lie in the creativity and commitment of people inspiring excellence in one another.
Inver Hills started under the leadership of Dr. Art Gessner. Hired in 1969, Gessner was tasked with building a college out of the rolling hills of the former Kromschroeder farm, hiring the first faculty and staff, and identifying the first set of academic programs.
Dakota County Technical College started under director David Schroeder. Schroeder led the college out of the Rosemount Village Hall. They offered classes in architectural drafting, auto mechanics and secretarial training at the former Southview Chevrolet building in South St. Paul while they worked to build the campus in Rosemount.
These leaders shepherded the institutions when it was unclear what they could become. Now, our colleges graduate more than 1,500 people a year. Those graduates go out into our regional workforce and contribute to our communities.
Inver alumnus Nick Giles teaches visual arts at an area high school. Nick covers a wide range of subjects including graphic design, drawing, painting, and ceramics. As an educator, Nick works to make connections with each of his students, something he experienced at Inver Hills.
“Inver Hills is an institution based on personal connections and guidance with small class sizes, caring teachers and a cozy campus. Without those attributes … I wouldn’t be the successful adult I am and where I am in life today.”
Some stay and contribute to our campus communities. DCTC alumna and retiree Caroline Harris worked for our campus for 27 years in different capacities. During her time on campus, she worked in our Adult Basic Education, Customized Training, and Human Resources.
There are thousands of other stories out there. As DCTC and Inver Hills prepare for the next 50 years, creating a bold future together as aligned institutions, they will continue to build on our proud histories of innovative, high-quality learning and service.
That future includes the search for a permanent president. Minnesota State has begun the search for the next leader of DCTC and Inver Hills. My role as interim president has been, in part, to prepare the colleges for a search and maintain our strong connection to the communities we serve.
Opportunities for the community to be involved in the process will be shared on the DCTC and Inver Hills website. As we seek for a leader who can inspire the best in us, we invite you to join us in the process.
Michael Berndt is interim president of Dakota County Technical College & Inver Hills Community College. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
