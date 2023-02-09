Farmington Finance Director Chris Regis reported the city’s 2022 investment portfolio is strong and growing rapidly as a result of the Federal Reserve working to fight inflation.
Regis gave details about the city’s 2022 Investment Review during the Farmington City Council’s Monday meeting at city hall.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, the city holds a $49.8 million balance in cash and investments, Regis said.
“The purpose of the investment portfolio is to have funds available when the city needs it for short- and long-term cash flow needs,” Regis said.
“This is done by trading on our investments and portfolio where investments are maturing to cover each month’s cash flow, and when I am going through and investing I keep three objectives in mind,” Regis said. “First, is safety and preserving of principal, second is liquidity because you want the available when you need it, and the third is yield where you try to earn the best return as possible after safety and liquidity.”
The city’s portfolio holds 26% invested in municipal bonds, 25% in U.S. Treasuries, 22% in governmental agencies, 16% in CDs, and 11% in the city’s savings and checking accounts.
The maturity time frame for 29% of the investments is one year, he said, and 71% are maturing during the one- to five-year range.
“As you are all aware, yields have increased pretty rapidly and very high this year as a result of the Federal Reserve trying to come back from inflation, and so as a result the average yield of the portfolio increased and we almost double it,” he said.
“It went from 1% to 2% and that meant a jump from 21% to 22%, our investments of $680,000 income for 2022 and that was up from $491,000 in 2021,” Regis said.
“I have worked hard this past year at laddering it out farther each year to hopefully get better returns,” Regis said.
