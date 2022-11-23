City administrative team is complete
For the first time in eight months the city of Farmington is fully staffed among its administrative director ranks.
The City Council welcomed two new directors and a full-time parks maintenance worker during the Monday, Nov. 21, regular meeting.
Deanna Kuennen is the new Farmington community development director who started working this Monday at city hall. Kuennen brings many years of experience after working for the city of Faribault for more than seven years as the community and economic development director. She also brings experience working for other cities and county government.
Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski, who began working for the city in August 2020 and was appointed to the top leadership post in March 2022, welcomed the new directors.
“We are ecstatic to have her (Kuennen) on our team, she completes our leadership team now that we have all the spots filled and we are really excited for her to be with us,” Gorski said.
Kuennen said: “Mayor and council thank you for this opportunity to be a part of this amazing team, it feels good to be here, I don’t know how else to describe it, but this morning I really felt like this is where I am supposed to be, and I am excited about what we can do together.”
“Today was filled like any first day with a lot of meetings, and through those meetings and getting to work with my team, we are already collaborating and coming up with ideas.”
John Powell is the new public works director who began his tenure at city hall on Oct. 31. He brings experience as a former public works director for the city of Savage and as a consultant for several other municipalities. Powell will oversee the engineering and public works departments.
“I feel very welcome and the staff has done a great job getting me up to speed on the projects and processes and things like that. I am in the process of meeting individually, one-on-one with every staff member and public works and city engineering as well as all the other department heads. I am busily taking notes and I learn something new with every person I talk to,” Powell said.
Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid welcomed John Carpenter as the new full-time parks maintenance worker who began working for the city on Nov. 14. He brings experience in parks and utilities maintenance after working for the cities of Cottage Grove and Apple Valley. Carpenter worked for Sauter’s Dairy Farm in Cannon Falls for seven years. He has been learning about the parks and trail system and spent his first few days on the job inside a snowplow truck.
“We are really excited that John is joining our team and thank you again for letting us hire to additional, full-time park maintenance workers,” Omlid said.
“I like to say welcome to all three of you, you are in the good hands with Lynn, she is a good leader and there are a lot of really great employees here at city hall, so welcome,” said Council Member Katie Bernhjelm.
“Welcome, everybody, and it is exciting to have a full roster sitting at the table again,” Council Member Nick Lien said.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said: “Welcome aboard, all three of you and each one of you has a significant role within the organization and the opportunity to directly affect our residents. We look forward to not only your dedication to the team but also our residents, raising that standard every day,” Hoyt said, adding “It’s nice to be able to sit here, we have got the team full, and we are ready to go and get to work, I like it.”
