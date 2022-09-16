City of Eagan seeks election judges Sep 16, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Workers needed for upcominggeneral election The City of Eagan is looking for election judges to help the election team for the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Election judges are temporary workers trained to handle all aspects of voting. They have the chance to learn about elections and be of great service to the community.Election judges must be eligible to vote, but students aged 16 and 17 years may serve as election judge trainees. Both election judge and trainee roles are paid.Those interested in serving as an election judge can obtain details and apply at www.cityofeagan.com/election-judge, or call 651-675-5071 with any questions.People can visit mnvotes.org for voting and election information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Election Judges General Election Judges City Of Eagan Elections Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends mourn loss of Jennifer Johnson of Lakeville Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct Lakeville woman dies after motorcycle crash in Edina Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster schedule 2022 Lakeville mother of three stable after vehicle-pedestrian crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune 7 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 7 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 7 hrs ago 0
