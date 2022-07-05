Eagan city leaders received the Minnesota GreenStep Cities award. Shown are Councilmember Gary Hansen (left), Councilmember Cyndee Fields, City Administrator Dianne Miller, Councilmember Mike Supina, and Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire. Not pictured is Councilmember Paul Bakken.
The City of Eagan received a Minnesota GreenStep award for being a Step 5 city as one of 147 participating cities and tribal nations in the 12th year of the program.
Eagan is a unique community in many ways. One specific attribute is the city's commitment to preserve, protect, and invest in the natural environment that residents prioritize such as the natural environment that is part of the economy and public safety.
The city reflects those values by creating, investing in, and implementing programs, services, and policies that make Eagan the green community residents desire. This city works in partnership with the community through education, innovation, inclusion, engagement and empowerment.
This work has led to nearly every Eagan resident rating the natural environment highly. The City is continually being acknowledged as a leader in green initiatives to protect and enhance the city's natural spaces.
“This award shows our community members and other cities across Minnesota that the City of Eagan is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation, innovation and environmental awareness initiatives,” said Andrew Pimental, Eagan’s Parks & Recreation director and Eagan’s GreenStep program leader.
“This award is a great achievement for Eagan,” said Pimental said. “By being part of the program, Eagan and our peers help make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive in sustainable ways.”
Minnesota GreenStep, a voluntary challenge, assistance, and recognition program, aids cities and tribal nations to achieve sustainability and quality-of-life goals. Celebrating its 10th year serving Minnesota communities, this free continuous improvement program is based on 29 best practices tailored to Minnesota cities and tribal nations. To learn more, go to www.MnGreenStep.org.
