City continues to invest in sustainability

efforts to match community priorities

The City of Eagan received a Minnesota GreenStep award for being a Step 5 city as one of 147 participating cities and tribal nations in the 12th year of the program.

Eagan is a unique community in many ways. One specific attribute is the city's commitment to preserve, protect, and invest in the natural environment that  residents prioritize such as the natural environment that is part of the economy and public safety.

The city reflects those values by creating, investing in, and implementing programs, services, and policies that make Eagan the green community residents desire. This city works in partnership with the community through education, innovation, inclusion, engagement and empowerment.

This work has led to nearly every Eagan resident rating the natural environment highly. The City is continually being acknowledged as a leader in green initiatives to protect and enhance the city's natural spaces.

“This award shows our community members and other cities across Minnesota that the City of Eagan is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation, innovation and environmental awareness initiatives,” said Andrew Pimental, Eagan’s Parks & Recreation director and Eagan’s GreenStep program leader.

For more information on the city's green efforts, check out www.cityofeagan.com/green

The City of Eagan has worked hard to implement best practices that will meet its own sustainability goals with support from the GreenStep program and its peers.

The green program focuses on actions to save money, reduce energy use, conserve resources, fight climate change and encourage civic innovation.

To learn more about Eagan’s efforts at https://greenstep.pca.state.mn.us/city-detail/11986.

 “This award is a great achievement for Eagan,” said Pimental said. “By being part of the program, Eagan and our peers help make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive in sustainable ways.”

Minnesota GreenStep, a voluntary challenge, assistance, and recognition program, aids cities and tribal nations to achieve sustainability and quality-of-life goals. Celebrating its 10th year serving Minnesota communities, this free continuous improvement program is based on 29 best practices tailored to Minnesota cities and tribal nations. To learn more, go to www.MnGreenStep.org.

